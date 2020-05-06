Jodie Foster Seeks Calabasas Buyer

An unoccupied home in an upscale, guard-gated development in increasingly expensive Calabasas, Calif., owned by semi-retired Hollywood icon Jodie Foster, has come for sale at $2.85 million. (Online listings show the property is already in escrow with an unknown buyer at an unknown price.) Records indicate Foster, who sold a far more luxurious estate in Beverly Hills last year for almost $15 million, acquired the property with her mother, Evelyn Foster, in 2005 for a bit more than $2.25 million. Last year, some months after the elder Foster’s passing, the property was moved to a cryptically named trust that documents show is controlled by the younger Foster, whose given name is Alicia Christian Foster.

The mostly single-story villa — there’s one second-floor bonus room — is described in listings held by David Kramer and Roya Sklar, both at Hilton & Hyland, as inspired by the work of acclaimed architect George Washington Smith, known for his elegant Spanish Colonial Revival style homes in the Santa Barbara area. Built around a secured courtyard entry with a massive outdoor fireplace, the stone-accented abode has four en suite bedrooms and five bathrooms in close to 5,000 square feet.

A wide arch in the travertine-tiled foyer leads to a cavernous combination living and dining room with a baronial carved stone fireplace, dark-chocolate brown hardwood floors and a 25-foot-high ceiling laced with a grid of wood beams. Under a vaulted and beamed ceiling, the expansive eat-in kitchen is arranged around a massive island with up-to-date designer appliances and an eye-catching demilune window that frames a semicircular view of the backyard. A separate family room offers built-in library shelves and entertainment unit.

Outside the living/dining room, an arched loggia spills out to a flat, grassy yard with paver-tiled terracing and a pint-sized swimming pool set against a hillside planted with mature specimen trees.