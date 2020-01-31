JoBeth Williams, John Pasquin Ask $30 million for Bel Air Estate

An enviably private estate that borders the pristine greens of the ultra-prestigious Bel-Air Country Club, long owned by actor/director JoBeth Williams and director/producer John Pasquin, has come to market with an eye-catching price tag a smidgen under $30 million. Property records indicate the married showbiz veterans have owned the mostly flat and fully landscaped 2.5-acre spread since 1997. It’s not clear exactly how much the couple paid for the plum property but digital records indicate the estate was listed at close to $6 million at time of their purchase.

Originally designed by acclaimed architect Gerard Colcord, tucked down a little-known cul-de-sac and approached in grand style via a long, gated driveway, the Mediterranean villa sits at the head of a tree-shaded motor court that circles up around a tiled fountain. Listed with Kurt Rappaport at Westside Estate Agency, the undeniably luxurious yet comfortably relaxed estate’s seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms are divided between the sprawling, nearly 7,500-square-foot main house, staff quarters and separate office/guesthouse.

An intimate foyer with terra-cotta floor tiles and tile accented staircase leads to elegantly proportioned living and dining rooms, the former with a massive, antique carved stone fireplace and a grid of chunky wood beams across the ceiling. Both rooms have French doors that open to what listing details describe as “world-class gardens,” where there are tree-framed city lights views over the golf course. Less formal, family-oriented spaces include a cozy, bookshelf-lined library with fireplace, a family room with built-in media equipment and a spacious, center-island gourmet country kitchen with all the top-end culinary accouterment money can buy. A separate breakfast room is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors, and a main floor den/office opens to the swimming pool. Two ample, en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor of the main house are joined by a wall-to-wall carpeted master suite that features a vaulted and wood-beamed ceiling, French doors to a slim balcony and a marble-accented bathroom with vintage, butter yellow and navy blue tile work.

Popular on Variety

Just outside the main house, a free-form swimming pool and spa is surrounded by flagstone terracing and lush plantings and the expansive, park-like grounds offer a variety of terraces and patios and formal parterre gardens. A vast, sun-dappled lawn rolls gently down towards the golf course and charming paths meander through some of the estate’s more rustic yet still manicured nooks and crannies.

Williams career as an actress spans five decades and her dozens of small and big screen credits includes the seminal 1980s films “Poltergeist” and “The Big Chill.” In 1995 she received an Oscar nomination for the short film “On Hope,” which she produced and directed, and since 2009 she’s served as president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Pasquin’s career also stretches back a handful of decades. He’s directed a number of feature films such as “The Santa Clause” and “Miss Congeniality: Armed & Fabulous,” but is best known as a three-time Emmy nominated director and producer of a slew of iconic sitcoms that include “Newhart, “Home Improvement,” “Roseanne” and, most recently, “Last Man Standing.”