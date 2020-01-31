×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

JoBeth Williams, John Pasquin Ask $30 million for Bel Air Estate

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
24 View Gallery
Location:
Bel Air, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$29.995 million
Size:
7,473 square feet, (total of) 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

An enviably private estate that borders the pristine greens of the ultra-prestigious Bel-Air Country Club, long owned by actor/director JoBeth Williams and director/producer John Pasquin, has come to market with an eye-catching price tag a smidgen under $30 million. Property records indicate the married showbiz veterans have owned the mostly flat and fully landscaped 2.5-acre spread since 1997. It’s not clear exactly how much the couple paid for the plum property but digital records indicate the estate was listed at close to $6 million at time of their purchase.

Originally designed by acclaimed architect Gerard Colcord, tucked down a little-known cul-de-sac and approached in grand style via a long, gated driveway, the Mediterranean villa sits at the head of a tree-shaded motor court that circles up around a tiled fountain. Listed with Kurt Rappaport at Westside Estate Agency, the undeniably luxurious yet comfortably relaxed estate’s seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms are divided between the sprawling, nearly 7,500-square-foot main house, staff quarters and separate office/guesthouse.

An intimate foyer with terra-cotta floor tiles and tile accented staircase leads to elegantly proportioned living and dining rooms, the former with a massive, antique carved stone fireplace and a grid of chunky wood beams across the ceiling. Both rooms have French doors that open to what listing details describe as “world-class gardens,” where there are tree-framed city lights views over the golf course. Less formal, family-oriented spaces include a cozy, bookshelf-lined library with fireplace, a family room with built-in media equipment and a spacious, center-island gourmet country kitchen with all the top-end culinary accouterment money can buy. A separate breakfast room is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors, and a main floor den/office opens to the swimming pool. Two ample, en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor of the main house are joined by a wall-to-wall carpeted master suite that features a vaulted and wood-beamed ceiling, French doors to a slim balcony and a marble-accented bathroom with vintage, butter yellow and navy blue tile work.

Popular on Variety

Just outside the main house, a free-form swimming pool and spa is surrounded by flagstone terracing and lush plantings and the expansive, park-like grounds offer a variety of terraces and patios and formal parterre gardens. A vast, sun-dappled lawn rolls gently down towards the golf course and charming paths meander through some of the estate’s more rustic yet still manicured nooks and crannies.

Williams career as an actress spans five decades and her dozens of small and big screen credits includes the seminal 1980s films “Poltergeist” and “The Big Chill.” In 1995 she received an Oscar nomination for the short film “On Hope,” which she produced and directed, and since 2009 she’s served as president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Pasquin’s career also stretches back a handful of decades. He’s directed a number of feature films such as “The Santa Clause” and “Miss Congeniality: Armed & Fabulous,” but is best known as a three-time Emmy nominated director and producer of a slew of iconic sitcoms that include “Newhart, “Home Improvement,” “Roseanne” and, most recently, “Last Man Standing.”

More Dirt

  • JoBeth Williams House

    JoBeth Williams, John Pasquin Ask $30 million for Bel Air Estate

    An enviably private estate that borders the pristine greens of the ultra-prestigious Bel-Air Country Club, long owned by actor/director JoBeth Williams and director/producer John Pasquin, has come to market with an eye-catching price tag a smidgen under $30 million. Property records indicate the married showbiz veterans have owned the mostly flat and fully landscaped 2.5-acre [...]

  • Danil Khachaturov House Beverly Hills

    Billionaire Russian Oligarch Buys $35 Million Beverly Hills Megamansion

    Trousdale Estates is arguably the most desirable enclave in Beverly Hills, famous for its collection of trendy midcentury modern homes with panoramic L.A. skyline views. One of the largest and most private residences up there recently made waves when it sold for $35 million, a discount from the hefty $46 million asking price but still [...]

  • Maggie Rogers House Echo Park

    Maggie Rogers Buys Boho-Chic Starter House on L.A.'s Eastside

    Celebrities follow all sorts of unusual paths to fame and fortune, but one of the more interesting journeys is the story of Maggie Rogers. Rewind back to 2016, and the rural Maryland native was still an ordinary college student at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, pursuing a degree in music journalism. She took a Pharrell Williams-led [...]

  • Topher Grace House

    Topher Grace Loses Out on Studio City Sale

    Television and film actor Topher Grace has sold his former home in Studio City, Calif., for $2.45 million. Unfortunately for the “That ‘70s Show” and “BlacKkKlansman” star, the sale price a bit less than the $2.5 million he and actress Ashley (Hinshaw) Grace paid for the fully updated 1950s, mid-century modern ranch house not quite [...]

  • Madeleine Sackler House Los Feliz

    OxyContin Heiress Madeleine Sackler Pays Cash on L.A.'s Eastside

    When “Havana” and “Señorita” songwriter Ali Tamposi put her renovated 1930s Mediterranean villa-style home in L.A. up for grabs, the $2.8 million listing attracted a flock of interested parties. The house subsequently sold in less than one month for a full $235,000 over the asking price. The winning bidder is critically-acclaimed filmmaker Madeleine Sackler, best-known for [...]

  • Chris D'Elia House

    Jokester Chris D’Elia Lists East Coast Traditional in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon

    Having significantly upgraded in late 2018 to a multi-million dollar home in an exclusive, guard-gated L.A. enclave — a bit more on the at in a minute, standup comedian Chris D’Elia is no doubt increasingly eager to sell an East Coast-style traditional residence in the fabled Laurel Canyon area that’s recently returned to the open [...]

  • Christopher Lloyd House

    Christopher Lloyd Lists Ventura Beach House

    A quaint beach front cottage in Ventura, Calif., owned per property records by a trust controlled by “Back to the Future” franchise star Christopher Lloyd and his wife Lisa Lloyd, is available at $2.95 million. Listings held by Ron Brand at Compass suggest the property is being offered fully furnished. The Lloyds appear to have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad