Jesse Metcalfe Shores Up Sale Above the Strip

“Desperate Housewives” alum and “Chesapeake Shores” star Jesse Metcalfe and his now former fiancée, actor Cara Santana, were coupled for more than 12 years before they broke up earlier this year amid salacious (and denied) rumors of outside dalliances. Whatever the private details of their split, it’s not much of a surprise that the erstwhile couple have sold their formerly shared home above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — for almost $3.7 million, a chunk above the not-quite $3 million they paid in 2015.

The circa-1930 traditional, behind gates with four bedrooms and four and a half baths in about 3,500 square feet, features classic moldings, glossy dark-stained hardwood floors and high-end finishes that include a marble fireplace in the living room. The main suite includes a hair-and-makeup station, while a discreet lower level holds a dramatically dark-walled den plus a fitness room.

Thick hedging provides neighborly privacy and a verdant backdrop for the lushly planted entry courtyard that comprises a small swimming pool and spa as well as a stone terrace with in-ground fire pit. There’s also an outdoor kitchen and a vine draped dining pergola.

Rayni Williams and Branden Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates held the listing; the buyer was represented by Marc Noah at Hilton & Hyland.

Santana and Metcalfe, who placed 12th on this year’s 29th season of “Dancing With the Stars” (Metcalfe also co-starred with Bruce Willis in the 2020 action-thriller dud “Hard Kill”), continue to co-own a one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bath condo in a swank building in New York City’s Little Italy neighborhood that they scooped up about two and a half years ago for almost $1.9 million. Per online resources, they rented the place out earlier this year at $6,000 per month.