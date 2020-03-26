×

Jennifer Love Hewitt Snags Family Sized Pacific Palisades Home

Location:
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6 million
Size:
(approx.) 6,300 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Married actors Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay, who began dating in 2012 while he, oddly enough, portrayed her ex-husband in Lifetime’s bio-drama series “The Client List,” have splashed out more than $6 million on a brand-new, family-sized residence in L.A.’s casually posh seaside community of Pacific Palisades. On a pretty street lined with unpretentious and carefully maintained if extremely expensive homes, the Cape Cod-inspired Hamptons-style residence is mostly obscured by matures trees and secured behind a high wall with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in about 6,300 square feet.

Traditional architectural finishes such as European Oak floorboards, thick moldings and scads of custom millwork blend seamlessly with state-of-the-art conveniences and luxuries that include a comprehensive smart home system, whole-house audio and a multi-zone heating and cooling system. Just inside the front door, the living room has a marble fireplace as its focal point and the adjoining formal dining room features a coffered ceiling and a butler’s pantry with climate-controlled wine closet. The expansive, farmhouse-style kitchen is zhushed up with gleaming, high-end stainless steel appliances and a couple of industrial light fixtures over a marble-countered island with integrated breakfast bar. The kitchen anchors one end of a great room that comfortably accommodates a roomy, informal dining space and a large family room with fireplace. The main floor is completed by an en suite office or bedroom and home theater with wet bar and candy counter.

All five guest bedrooms are en suite and the sizable master retreat offers a fireplace in the bedroom, plus a room-wide bank of sliding glass panels that disappear into the walls and connect to a large, private terrace. There are also a couple of enviably sized walk-in closets, a lavish, marble-sheathed bathroom replete with makeup vanity and steam shower, and a morning bar that saves early morning treks to the kitchen for coffee and avocado toast.

One of the more unexpected features is the huge rooftop terrace that allows for wrap around mountain and neighborhood views. Back downstairs, in the family room, vast expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows glide open and vanish into the walls to expose the room to a flat, grassy and high-walled backyard. Conveniently just outside the kitchen, a built-in barbecue and tree-shaded dining terrace encourage outdoor entertaining and, tucked around the other side of the house, there’s a small swimming pool and spa.

The property was listed with Marek Swiderski at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty; The Hallisays were repped by Stamatia Karakasidis of Rodeo Realty.

Hewitt, now starring in Ryan Murphy’s syndicated Fox Television procedural series “9-1-1,” and Hallisay, who’s popped up on “9-1-1” a handful of times, have owned another, somewhat smaller and far more contemporary residence in Pacific Palisades since 2013 when it sold for $3.25 million. Prior to living Pacific Palisades, Hewitt was a long-time resident of L.A.’s celeb-favored Toluca Lake community where she owned at least three houses, one she sold in 2006 for $1.65 million to Hillary Duff and another she bought in 2006 for $5.5 million and sold in 2014 for $4.1 million, a staggering $1.4 million loss, to Jessica Simpson’s mother, Tina Simpson.

