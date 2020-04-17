Jennifer Love Hewitt Lists Pacific Palisades Architectural

Given her recent purchase of a larger, more family-friendly nearby home, it comes as no surprise to celebrity real estate watchers that Jennifer Love Hewitt has put her former home in L.A.’s casually posh beach community of Pacific Palisades up for sale at just under $4.2 million. The former “Client List” star, now a lead character on the star-studded Ryan Murphy procedural series “9-1-1,” and her actor husband, Brian Hallisay, who has popped up in “9-1-1” on a number of occasions, purchased the contemporary bungalow about seven years ago for $3.25 million. Built in 2007 by architect Melinda Gray, expanded in 2013 by designer-builder Michael Mueller and billed in listings held by Stamie Karakasidis at Rodeo Realty as “the perfect home to spend any stay at home order,” the not quite 3,200-square-foot spread offers four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Peeking out above a tall, carefully clipped hedge and secured entry gates, a distinctive butterfly roof tops the concrete, wood and glass abode. Just inside the front door, the powder room’s modern design is playfully offset with classic toile wallpaper. And, a few steps up from the entrance gallery, a wood-floored double-height space features a steel and glass floating staircase, an asymmetrically designed fireplace and a huge bank of glass sliders that frame a verdant, up-close view of a privet hedge.

The open concept kitchen, arranged around a large island with a gleaming, jet-black countertop, is custom finished with sleek wood cabinets and an array of high-end designer appliances. At the back of the house, two banks of floor-to-ceiling windows slip into the walls to seamlessly integrate the interior living spaces with the backyard. Upstairs, in addition to several en suite guest bedrooms, a lofted study overlooks the lower floor, while the master bedroom spills out to a private terrace. The luxuriously minimalist dressing room is lined with floor to ceiling wardrobes and acts as a pass-through to a spacious, spa-style master bath.

Surrounded by towering stands of bamboo that shield the neighboring homes, and smartly faux-grassed for easy maintenance and drought tolerance, the pint-sized backyard has an over-sized outdoor fireplace opposite a dramatically lighted plunge pool that’s tightly girdled by a glass child safety fence and flanked by open fire vessels.

The Hewitt-Hallisay’s new home, a much more traditional affair purchased earlier this year for $6 million, is much larger at about 6,300 square feet and, with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, offers plenty of room for a growing family. Hewitt previously bunked on the other side of Los Angeles, in Toluca Lake, where she’s owned at least three homes. One of them was sold in 2006 to Hillary Duff and another, bought in 2006 for $5.5 million, was sold in 2014 at a punishing loss for $4.1 million to Jessica Simpson’s mother, Tina Simpson.