Jennifer Lawrence Takes Titanic Loss on Manhattan Penthouse

Jennifer Lawrence has had plenty of success on the big screen, but not so much with Big Apple real estate. The Academy Award winning actor (“The Hunger Games,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) shoveled out $15.6 million for her glass-walled penthouse condo on the Upper East Side in 2016, just as the Manhattan market peaked. According to tax records filed in late July, she’s now resold the place for a breathtaking $9.9 million to Lebanese banker Marwan Kheireddine. Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses, and real estate fees, that’s a staggering $5.7 million loss — which has gotta hurt, no matter who you are or how much money you have.

J-Law initially listed the condo last year with Pamela D’Arc at Compass with a much-too-optimistic asking price of $15.45 million. The price dropped to $14.25 million before it was, in late 2019, slashed to its final ask of $12 million. Saddled with massive common charges of over $5,700 month, not to mention taxes, insurance and upkeep that collectively amounted to around $100,000 per year, cutting her losses appears to have the right move to make.

The amply-terraced, almost 4,100 sq. ft. full-floor penthouse has much to offer. In addition to 12-foot ceilings, panoramic city views through floor-to-ceiling windows and around 3,000 square feet of landscaped exterior space (including an outdoor grill large enough to feed the army of workers who had the unenviable job of hauling it up to the 30th floor) the condo contains three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The chef’s kitchen opens to a light filled dining/living room space separated from a den/family room by a double-sided gas fireplace. Dark chocolate-colored hardwood floors anchor the sky-high pad, and a long hallway connects the public entertaining spaces to two en suite guest bedrooms and a star-worthy master suite with terrace access.

Though it’s not ideal for blistering hot or frigid New York summers or winters, but fine for odd days in between, the two levels of terracing are enhanced by a trellis and seating area in front of a wall mounted TV. The wraparound view, while stunning, is not for the squeamish or those afraid of high-flying geese or low-lying clouds.

Though she owns a spacious home with a rich history of previous showbiz owners in an A-lister-packed enclave in the Coldwater Canyon area above Beverly Hills, purchased for $8.225 million in 2014, Lawrence, who married gallerist Cooke Maroney last year, isn’t turning her back on Manhattan: In 2017 she reportedly paid just over $9 million for a 3,000 sq. ft., three-bedroom, 3.5-bath loft conversion in trendy Tribeca, which later came up as a high-end rental at $27,500 per month.