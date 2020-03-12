×

Jason Statham Seeks Sale of Sunset Strip Architectural Masterpiece

Action film stalwart Jason Statham no longer wants a meticulously renovated and carefully updated mid-century residence in the ritzy foothills above L.A.’s Sunset Strip, setting it out for sale this week with an almost $7 million price tag. One of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, whose 2019 blockbuster “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw” hauled more than three-quarters of a billion dollars in worldwide box office, Statham purchased the property in 2015 for $2.7 million.

Built in 1957 with a distinctive, asymmetrical roofline, the modestly sized home was rigorously restored by Statham and his savvy team of architects and designers in a manner that smoothly blends mid-century Scandinavian design with up-to-date creature comforts. There are pale-grey polished concrete floors, clerestory windows that fill the house with ambient light and cedar planks on the vaulted ceilings that continue out to form deep exterior overhangs. Listings held by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Williams Estates at Hilton & Hyland show the roughly 3,000-square-foot domicile has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

In the combination living and dining room, a huge glass slider opens one side of the room to a serene courtyard with a picturesque olive tree at its center and an even more gigantic glass slider on the opposite wall opens the room to a Basalt-accented plunge pool and spa. A dark, stone-covered countertop separates the dining area from the austerely streamlined galley kitchen where an over-sized glass door pivots open to a covered poolside patio with built-in barbecue grill. At least one of the three guest bedrooms opens to the outdoors, while the master suite spills out to a private terrace with fire pit. There’s also a walk-in closet with bespoke oak fittings and a minimalist bathroom with a freestanding bathtub marketing materials state is influenced by iconoclast minimalist architect John Pawson’s Baron House in Skåne, Sweden. Among the property’s most unexpected, unusual and interesting amenities are a barrel sauna, a stainless steel immersion tub and a high-end icemaker clustered together on a secluded patio.

The English actor and producer, who once owned a particularly stunning Spanish villa in the celeb-favored Outpost Estates area of Los Angeles that he bought from Ben Stiller and sold to Johnny Galecki, and, earlier this year, he sold a chic beachfront architectural confection inside the hallowed gates of Malibu’s illustrious Colony enclave for $18.25 million to cosmetics tycoon Chris Tawil. Statham, next up in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action thriller “Cash Truck,” and his longtime fiancé, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, reside in an organic-contemporary residence in the Flats area of Beverly Hills that they picked up in 2015 for $13 million.

