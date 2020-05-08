Jason Segel Lists Shepard Fairey’s Former House

A vintage home in L.A.’s historic and wildly popular Los Feliz area, owned by indie film and television staple Jason Segel, has hit the market at $2.75 million. The “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “The End of the Tour” star, who created and stars in the quirky “Dispatches from Elsewhere” series that debuted on AMC earlier this year, just as the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown swept across the country, purchased the late 1920s Mediterranean villa just over four years for $2.25 million — more than $400,000 above its $1.835 million asking price — from acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey. Listed with Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, the three-story hillside abode retains much of its original architectural character — i.e. colorful tile accents and exposed wood beamed ceilings — and measures in at a bit more than 2,500 square feet with a total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A brightly tiled archway marks the entrance to the residence that sits right up against the narrow, winding street. Inside, the entrance hall features chunky wood beams on the ceiling and well-worn vintage terra-cotta tiles on the floor, while the voluminous, step-down living room is filled with light courtesy of three titanic arched windows. The separate dining room features a pressed tin ceiling treatment and French doors to slim balcony with leafy views into the surrounding treetops. The recently refreshed galley-style kitchen sports striking, denim-blue cabinets and premium-grade appliances that include a snazzy glass-fronted fridge, and the adjoining breakfast nook includes a built-in banquette with a carefully preserved, hand-painted mural detail, courtesy of the home’s previous owner.

Bedrooms are sprinkled throughout the house and include an unexpectedly spacious master suite with an ample sitting room on the uppermost floor. There are two guest bedrooms and a somewhat dated shared bathroom on the lower level and, on the lowest level, with a separate entrance, there’s a bonus room with en suite bath that makes it well suited as an ultra-private guest bedroom, artist’s space or home office.

A spacious terrace with boldly tiled fountain hovers over a steep, extensively engineered and lushly landscaped hillside. A stairway zigzags down the hill to link several tree-shaded terraces, the lowest complete with an outdoor kitchen and built-in dining banquette.

It’s not too much of a surprise to avid celebrity real estate watchers that Segel wants to sell. Last year he ponied up almost $4.3 million for a freshly renovated, early 20th century gambrel-roofed cottage of more than 5,600 square feet that’s hidden behind a billowing wall of trees and a charming white picket fence on almost half an acre in one of Pasadena’s prettiest and most sought after neighborhoods.