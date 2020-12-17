Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Cutter Dykstra Slide Out of Valley Village

On the iconic 1990s HBO series “The Sopranos,” Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s mob daughter character Meadow Soprano grew up in a gaudy and gargantuan suburban New Jersey mansion. In real life, however, Sigler, who nowadays co-hosts the “Pajama Pants” podcast and co-stars on the Adult Swim parody series “Beef House,” opted for an equally suburban but much less conspicuously grand home in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley that’s come up for sale at $2.9 million.

Sigler and former professional baseball player Cutter Dykstra, son of World Series winning retired professional baseball player turned businessman Lenny Dykstra, who apropos of nothing has a long history of sketchy behavior, acquired the four-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bath traditional-meets-modern California ranch-style residence just over four years ago for $2.1 million.

Familiar architectural tropes such as clapboard cladding and a bay window keep the slightly more than 4,400-square-foot single-story home from standing out along the sidewalk-less street that’s lined with similarly unassuming and even fairly ordinary if hardly inexpensive houses in the not-so-long-ago undistinguished but increasingly desirable and, hence, ever-more expensive Valley Village area.

At the head of a tight horseshoe drive, a shallow porch leads to an elegantly wide center hall entrance gallery with a thoroughly contemporary geometric light fixture and warm medium-brown wood floorboards. Suede-like forest-green walls highlight an austere white-marble fireplace in a moody sitting room that’s just inside the front door, while the lighter and brighter separate dining room is audaciously wrapped in squiggly, maze-like black-and-white patterned wallpaper.

At the back of the house, a capacious great room showcases a cathedral ceiling enhanced by sturdy wood beams. The enviably spacious kitchen is fit for a professional chef and configured around a huge island with integrated snack bar. A fireplace over-mounted by a giant TV serves as a focal point of the lounge area, and a room-wide bank of telescopic glass panels vanish into the wall to obliterate any distinction between the great room and a tiled loggia with an outdoor fireplace that overlooks a dining and lounging terrace with built-in grill alongside a swimming pool and spa accented by azure tiles.

Three secondary bedrooms include an en-suite guest bedroom done up in a handsomely restrained monochromatic pewter-grey palette, while the main bedroom opens to the backyard and includes a fireplace, walk-in closet and a marble bathroom replete with a soaking tub set beneath frosted windows that ensure privacy from the neighbors. Conveniently just inside the two-car garage and right off the entrance gallery, a mudroom with built-in storage cabinets and shoe cubbies completes the scene.

The listing is held by Cameron Christensen at Compass.