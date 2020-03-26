James Jagger Sells in Silver Lake, Buys in Los Feliz

Up and coming young actor and rock ‘n’ roll scion James Jagger — he’s the son of model Jerry Hall, now married to Rupert Murdoch, and the fourth of knighted Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger’s eight children — has sold his starter bungalow in L.A.’s boho-trendy Silver Lake area for almost $1.46 million after he shelled out $2.5 million, well above its $2 million price tag, for a larger home in a quiet area of nearby Los Feliz.

The Silver Lake sale price is about $150,000 higher than the almost $1.3 million asking price and a healthy amount over the $1.2 million the “Vinyl” and “JT LeRoy” star paid YouTube personality Grace Helbig in late 2016. Set high above the street under the leafy canopies of massive, mature trees, the modestly proportioned and extensively updated 1930s traditional bungalow has just two bedrooms and one bathroom in a smidgen more than 1,100 square feet. A bonus room above the street-level two-car garage provides extra, flexi-use space. The property was listed with Cari Field and Krista Crews of Acme Real Estate. The Buyer was repped by Tori Horowitz of Compass.

Jagger, who has a handful of upcoming film roles, including in the Orlando Bloom starring war film “The Outpost,” decamped Silver Lake for a refurbished, late 1930s Moderne residence in Los Feliz with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 3,200 square feet. Additional features include a smooth-paneled den/library, several updated bathrooms that retain original tile work and a large balcony with a lovely view of the Griffith Park Observatory. The property was listed with Sotheby’s Int’l Realty’s Kat Nitsou, while Jagger was represented by Patricia Ruben, also at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty.