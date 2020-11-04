Ian Anthony Dale Pays Over Asking in Pasadena

Ian Anthony Dale, a main character on the last few seasons of “Hawaii Five-0,” has splashed out a soupçon more than $2.5 million on a historic Spanish home along a gently curved and beautifully tree-lined street in a prestigious Pasadena neighborhood. Dale, who previously held down roles on “Salvation,” “Murder in the First” and “The Event,” clearly wanted the property with a deep passion, because he shelled out more than $300,000 over the not quite $2.2 million asking price.

Completed in 1924 and designed by Harold Huxtable Martin, an architect better known for opulent Gothic churches, the slightly more than 3,000-square-foot two-story house oozes authentic period charm that includes original wrought-iron accents and terra-cotta floor tiles that bear the homey patina of time.

A brick-lined horseshoe drive makes a grand sweep up to the front of the house. Inside, the spacious living room features a whitewashed arched fireplace, a small library has a built-in desk and the dining room looks out over the half-acre spread’s lush gardens. The inexpensively accoutered kitchen is unquestionably well maintained but could definitely use some sprucing up.

Two of the five bedrooms are on the main floor, along with a vintage-tiled Jack-and-Jill bath, and there are three more bedrooms plus two more retro bathrooms upstairs. The property’s fourth bathroom is attached to the back of a detached two-car garage, making it perfect for landscaping staff and wet swimmers from a backyard pool that’s picturesquely surrounded by thick foliage and mature specimen trees.

The property was listed with Carol Chua of Coldwell Banker Realty; Dale was repped by John Podhur at Compass.

Tax records indicate Dale doesn’t have too far to schlep his belongings. His soon-to-be-former home, a midcentury ranch house snatched up in 2014 for a bit above $800,000, is only about 10 miles away, on a canyon-view parcel in L.A.’s Mount Washington neighborhood.