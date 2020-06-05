Henry Zebrowski Snags San Fernando Valley Home

A gated property along an unassuming street on the desirable border between the trendy San Fernando Valley communities of Studio City and Valley Village, Calif., was quietly sold earlier this year for just about $1.2 million to an inscrutable trust that an always impeccably informed informant swears (and we have separately confirmed) is controlled by ginger-haired actor/comedian Henry Zebrowski and his wife Natalie Jean, a self-described “moviemaker, stuntdoer and groundpoundin’ iconoclastin’ ballerina.” In addition to his starring role on Adult Swim’s “Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell” series, he’s appeared in numerous films, “Dirty Grandpa” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” among them, and co-hosts the weekly horror/comedy podcast “The Last Podcast on the Left” on which he explores conspiracy theories, UFO sightings and ghosts.

The sale price for the unconventional and rather funky residence is well below the not quite $1.4 million asking price the property was saddled with when it first came to market in early 2019, and marketing materials indicate there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in the approximately 2,500-square-foot main house, plus two separate guest units, each with an en suite bath.

Formal living and dining rooms, the former with an elaborately carved traditional wood fireplace, the latter dominated by a massive built-in oak buffet and both with lustrously polished oak floorboards, are complimented by a long, slender and unexpectedly voluminous family room with a corner fireplace at one end and an asymmetrical double-height wall of windows accented with carved wood paneling at the other. A large brick terrace just outside the family room looks out over a flat, grassy and privately hedged if otherwise featureless backyard, while the kitchen features acres of glossy oak cabinets, chocolate brown granite countertops and up-to-date stainless steel appliances. There are two potential master suites, according to listing descriptions, one downstairs with a walk-in closet and travertine-tiled bathroom, and another nipped away on the second floor with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a glitzy mix of silver- and gold-toned fixtures.

The property was represented by Scott and Lisa Sorrentino at Rodeo Realty. Zebrowski and Jean were repped by Samantha Gallner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.