Christina Hendricks, Geoffrey Arend Shed Columbus Circle Condo

Divorcing Tinseltowners Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend didn’t let the ongoing pandemic keep them from shedding their Manhattan residence, a sophisticated one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Parc Vendôme, a dignified full-service apartment house in Midtown’s bustling Columbus Circle. The six-time Emmy nominated “Mad Men” alum and the “Madam Secretary” star took in $1.2 million for the slightly more than 800-square-foot unit, notably below the initial asking price of $1.4 million but slightly over the almost $1.16 million they paid close to five years ago.

Listings held by Halstead Real Estate’s Don Correia and Judy Oston show the north-facing ninth-floor unit overlooks the building’s manicured courtyard gardens. In the almost 24-foot-long combination living and dining room, a wood-burning fireplace with period mantelpiece is flanked by glass-fronted Art Deco inspired arched bookcases, and a large walk-in closet was converted to a small office with a custom built-in desk. The by any account itty-bitty kitchen is carefully arranged and expensively outfitted with marble counters and a downright decadent black-and-white checkerboard marble floor. Sartorialists will appreciated that the bedroom has both a fitted walk-in closet plus a full wall of custom built-ins, while the bathroom offers up-to-date vintage styling with a black-and-white penny-tile floor and an antique dresser converted to a marble-topped vanity.

The erstwhile Hendricks-Arends, who announced their separation last fall in the most modern of ways, on Instagram, continue to own a stately, East Coast-style Colonial set behind security gates and high hedging on nearly half an acre in the fashionable Silver Lake area of Los Angeles that tax records show last traded about nine years ago for $1.7 million.