‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Lists Updated 1920s Silver Lake Spanish

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Caterina Scorsone and writer-musician Rob Giles, who split earlier this year after 10 years of marriage, have listed their former home in the fashionably trendy Silver Lake area of Los Angeles at a whisper under $2.4 million. Avid celebrity real estate watchers may recall this is not the first time the primetime hospital drama veteran and Giles, who’s credited with writing a couple of episodes of the “Grey’s Anatomy “ spinoff “Station 19,” have attempted to sell the property they acquired just over four years ago for $2.2 million. A tad more than two years ago the place popped up for sale at close to $2.6 million and then, in early 2019, it was made available as a rental at almost $10,000 per month.

A two-car garage is just about all that’s visible from the tiny cul-de-sac on which the 1928 Spanish home discreetly sits. Listings held by Karen Lower and Jennifer Giles of Compass show the slightly shy of 3,000-square-foot villa retains many of its original architectural details along with numerous modern upgrades. There are three en-suite bathrooms, plus an office, and a total of four and a half bathrooms.

A long stairway leads down from the street to a charming courtyard where the front door opens unceremoniously directly into the living room. Wood beams on the ceiling showcase colorful stenciling, the fireplace is accented with vintage tile work and French doors open to a small covered balcony with unimpeded western views that sweep over the hilly neighborhood. The adjoining dining area flows easily into a galley kitchen fitted with marble counters, luxury appliances and bold tile backsplashes that extend all the way to the ceiling. Just behind the kitchen, where it opens to the entry courtyard, a family room features an eye-catching geometric bookshelf. A guest bedroom with private bath completes the main level.

A stained glass windows highlights the staircase as it makes a tight curl down to the lower level where another en-suite guest bedroom, this one with colorful floral wallpaper, and a home office with attached bath are joined by a spacious principal bedroom where a step-down sitting area opens to a Juliet balcony. The main suite is complete with a huge walk-in closet and a boldly tiled bathroom replete with a deep soaking tub and an over-sized steam shower.

Besides the courtyard entry and a small patio outside the kitchen and family room, outdoor spaces are limited to a slender strip of backyard with a wee patch of lawn and a paver-tiled terrace for al fresco dining with an over-the-hedgerow mountain view.

Scorsone has already moved to a hilltop spread in Pasadena that tax records show she acquired about two-and-a-half years ago for a smidgen over $2 million. Marketing materials from the time of the sale show the 1920s residence — a fixer-upper that has had some fixing up — is obscured behind trees with an open-air entertainment pavilion alongside a pill-shaped swimming pool.