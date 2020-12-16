Glenn Close Loses Attraction to Westchester County

Glenn Close has left the building. Or, rather, she’s fully divested herself of her holdings in New York’s historic, pastoral and wealthy Westchester County. Earlier in the year she sold her longtime home in horse-friendly and bucolic Bedford Hills for $2.75 million — well below its initial $3.6 million asking price, and she’s followed up with the recent sale of a smaller, neighboring property that went for a comparatively inexpensive $775,000. The three-time Tony winner, a seven-time Oscar nominee who is reported to have moved from the state of New York entirely, had owned the second property since 1993, when it was acquired for not quite $450,000.

The roughly 2,900-square-foot gambrel-roofed Colonial, parts of which date to the mid 1700s, sits on a grassy three-quarter-acre parcel and features an inviting brick-paved front porch, scads of rough-hewn wood beams and beautifully refinished antique floorboards. Casually appointed formal living and dining rooms, each with a fireplace, are complemented by an office/library. The kitchen, fastidiously maintained and sparkling clean if unquestionably outdated, opens out to a sunny dining area and family room with a third fireplace as its focal point.

The back of the house embraces a stone-paved patio defined by the swooping curve of a low, stacked-stone wall, and vast expanses of rolling lawns shaded by mature specimen trees provide a verdant and peaceful idyll just an hour or so drive outside Midtown Manhattan.

The property was listed with Muffin Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate; the buyer was repped by Ginnel Real Estate’s Benjamin Ginnel.

Fun fact: Before Close closed on the sale of her larger home next door, an estate sale was held during which a pot with ceramic bunnies was placed at the entrance — a humorous nod to her seminal 1987 role in “Fatal Attraction.”