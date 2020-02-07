×

‘Glee’ Alum Becca Tobin Upgrades to Zen Hollywood Hills Retreat

Seller:
Kiliaen Van Rensselaer
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.87 million
Size:
3,452 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Veteran actor Becca Tobin recently had her longtime cottage in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon photographed for a series of shelter publications, and the glossy pictures reveal the “LadyGang” and “Glee” star’s love for design. The 1930s cottage is a “really soothing space … with so much charm” but also “very small,” she noted to Apartment Therapy.

Having outgrown those 1,200 sq. ft. digs, Tobin and her husband Zach Taylor put the wee “starter” house up for sale and recently went looking for something more spacious, yet every bit as stylish. They found what they were looking for in an airy $1.9 million home in the nearby Hollywood Hills, in a particular neighborhood pocket known for its many famous faces. The family-sized, nearly 3,500 sq. ft. structure was built in the mid-90s but could easily pass for something decades older, with its many vintage-look details. Ever the design aficionado, Tobin has already showed off parts of her new pad to her nearly 870,000 Instagram followers.

The low-slung Mediterranean villa sits mostly below street level and sports a colorful façade — there are teal garage doors, a bountiful heaping of emerald green tropical plantings, crisp whitewashed walls and a red tile roof. Beyond a decorative gate, a short staircase leads into a petite courtyard accented with string lighting and and several lounge chairs.

The hand-carved front door is set into a shallow recess and opens into a spacious foyer flanked by columns. Directly ahead is the formal dining room, with its intricate wrought iron chandelier and a big picture window overlooking the hills below. An adjacent kitchen has painted brick countertops — an unusual but attractive choice, albeit one that might be difficult to keep clean — and a center island plus the typical bounty of stainless appliances.

There’s also a living room with a fireplace, a vaulted ceiling and French doors leading to a brief patio. The family room has its own fireplace and French Doors leading to an alfresco dining area with an outdoor fireplace, built-in BBQ and views of the surrounding hills.

Perhaps the home’s most interesting feature is its large basement room, which the previous owner — Insurrection Media founder Kiliaen Van Rensselaer — converted into a lavish media room with blood red sofas, blood red curtains and a large flatscreen TV.

And while there’s no outdoor swimming pool or space to install one, for that matter, the property does offer a terraced yard with one patch of grassy lawn. And from its perch high in the hills, the majestic views take in nearby Laurel Canyon and sweep out west to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty held the listing and also repped Tobin.

