‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Patterson Lists Hollywood Hills Home

  • Seller: Scott Patterson
  • Location: Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Price: $2.795 million
  • Size: 3,466 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

The longtime Hollywood Hills home of actor Scott Patterson has popped up for sale at a smidgen under $2.8 million. Best known to TV audiences as grumpy and hunky small-town diner owner Luke Danes on the early 2000s cult-classic “Gilmore Girls” — and it’s 2016 Netflix limited series reboot, Patterson hopes to more than double his money on the two-story residence he scooped up coming on 18 years ago for $1.27 million.

Sitting on nearly one third of an acre behind a clunky and unattractive security gate, the early 1960s home offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms in almost 3,500 square feet. Authentic period details include Regency-inspired front doors painted lemon yellow, polished terrazzo floors (in some rooms) and great expanses of glass that facilitate an easy-breezy indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Under a vaulted, exposed-beam ceiling, the airy and spacious living room is party ready with a wet bar, raised hearth fireplace and glass sliders to the swimming pool. The dining room showcases a delicate Ingo Maurer paper chandelier that hangs over a simple parson’s table set at cattywompus angle against walls of glass that provide a cinematic view of a slender wrap-around courtyard patio. Though generic in that it could be found in many millions of suburban Macmansions across America, the higher-end kitchen sports custom wood cabinetry, ordinary speckled brown granite counter tops and ubiquitous travertine floor tiles. A family room, where the flooring switches to caramel-colored wood planks, is a cozy affair with lightly patterned dark blue wallpaper and a lumpy milk-chocolate micro-suede sectional sofa.

The primary bedroom, which has worn wall-to-wall carpeting and a vaulted and beamed ceiling, takes optimum advantage of its high perch on the second floor with wrap-around windows that provide tree-framed city lights and mountain views acoss the San Fernando Valley. Back downstairs, a swimming pool surrounded by terra-cotta tile terracing takes up most of the backyard where tall hedging and tropical plantings ensure privacy.

The property is listed with Robert Howell at Keller Williams Beverly Hills.

