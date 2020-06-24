Geoffrey Arend Falls for 1800s Queen Anne Victorian on L.A.’s Eastside

Fresh off their joint divorce announcement, “Madam Secretary” actor Geoffrey Arend and longtime wife Christina Hendricks have listed and quickly sold their elegant Manhattan condo. And back in Los Angeles, the bicoastal Arend has also moved out of the couple’s Silver Lake home and purchased a stately new residential solo start, in the form of a dignified Queen Anne Victorian-style house.

Located in one of L.A.’s oldest neighborhoods, the historic Eastside community of Angelino Heights, the $1.2 million Arend abode dates all the way back to 1893, when it was built for a French-American attorney, according to archived records. Although the home’s exterior appears 1800s-authentic and many charming original features remain — crown moldings, beveled hardwood floors, period light fixtures — the house has also received some notable updates over the years.

Most obviously, the entire Victorian-era kitchen has been replaced with a modern, Bulthaup-designed unit that contrasts, arguably a bit too jarringly, with the rest of the house. The striking kitchen isn’t huge, but it packs in top-grade stainless appliances, a breakfast bar and custom cabinetry. And in the 1980s, a previous owner installed a larger garage and added about 400 square feet of living space to the home’s second floor, according to digital marketing materials.

There’s also a stunning foyer with original woodwork and an antique chandelier, while the octagonal front parlor can be enclosed by pocket doors. Both the formal dining room and master bedroom sport antique fireplaces, while the surprisingly moody master bath is slathered in ’80s-style black tile and dark wood trim and offers a built-in soaking tub.

Other notable amenities include a finished attic space currently outfitted as an artist’s loft/children’s playroom combo. There’s also a one-car attached garage, plus a charming front porch with views of the Downtown L.A. skyline. Best of all, the property is just a convenient quick skip — by automobile — to the trendy eateries and shops of Silver Lake and Echo Park.

Craig Ekedahl of MaisonRE held the listing; Julie Sanders of Redfin repped Arend.