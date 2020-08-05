Geena Davis Lists Pretty Pacific Palisades Pad

The longtime home of ever-young actor Geena Davis, on nearly half an acre along a quiet and picturesque, Jacaranda-lined cul-de-sac in L.A.’s posh Pacific Palisades community, has popped up for sale at nearly $6 million.

Listings held by David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, which make no secret of the identity of the home’s two-time Oscar winning owner, show the vine and bougainvillea encrusted Italianate-inspired home measures in at a comfortably spacious 5,146 square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Tax records indicate the skilled archer and silver screen icon, previously married to Jeff Goldblum, Renny Harlin, and divorced in 2018 from her fourth husband, Rezah Jarrahy, has owned the pretty property since 2007 when it was acquired for not quite $4.2 million.

Inlaid antique floor tiles enhance the foyer that opens to a central living room that features dark hardwood floors and a couple of emerald-green vintage glass light fixtures as well as an eye-catching and decidedly non-traditional fireplace as its dominating focal point. Set between huge windows, the fireplace depicts in white plaster bas-relief a rather scary looking and wild-maned ogre with the fireplace placed in its gaping mouth. A separate dining room with French doors to the backyard leads to a recently remodeled and casually high-end cook’s kitchen arranged around a huge island with integrated snack bar and dark-gray honed stone countertops. There are also French doors in a den/family room that’s anchored by a fireplace emblazoned with an antique carved stone and colorful, tile-accented hearth. The main floor is completed by a guest suite with garden access

In addition to several ample guest bedrooms, plus a library/den with French doors to a small terrace, the second floor offers a spacious owner’s retreat replete with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and a private covered terrace. There are also dual bathrooms, two walk-in closets and a private study/office. Security minded buyers will appreciate that somewhere within the house there’s a fortified safe room.

A stone-paved terrace along the rear of the residence is shaded by a vine-draped pergola that overlooks lushly planted terraced gardens, and a sun-dappled dining terrace is conveniently just a few steps from a built-in barbecue grill. Somewhat unusually for a home in this location in this high price range, there is not a swimming pool but there would certainly seem to be plenty of room to add one.

Perhaps best known for acclaimed films like “The Accidental Tourist” (1988) and “Thelma and Louise” (1991), Davis has more recently popped up in a variety of television series, including “The Exorcist,” Grey’s Anatomy,” and “GLOW.” She will next be seen in the upcoming feature films “Ava” and “Cowgirl’s Last Ride.”