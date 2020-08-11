Gavin MacLeod Finds Buyer in the Desert

Gavin MacLeod, a regular on the iconic 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and best known to 1970s and ’80s TV audiences as Captain Merrill Stubing of “The Love Boat,” has landed a buyer for a free-standing, bungalow-style condo in an unassuming gated enclave near Palm Springs, in the upscale desert resort and retirement community of Rancho Mirage.

First listed at $389,000, the price of the two-bedroom and two-bathroom residence was recently chopped down to not quite $350,000, and listings held by PS Properties at Bennion Deville Homes show MacLeod and his wife, Patti, both in their late 80s, have accepted a bid but are still seeking backup offers for the slightly more than 1,600-square-foot bungalow, acquired a bit more than 17 years ago for $290,000. The MacLeods, self-proclaimed “ambassadors for Christ,” hosted the “Back on Course” program on the Christian-focused Trinity Broadcasting Network for close to 20 years.

Modest and somewhat dated but well-maintained and recently refreshed with new paint and carpeting in the bedrooms, the bungalow’s spacious combination living and dining room sports exposed-wood vaulted ceilings, a simple fireplace and stone-tile floors that help mitigate the scorching desert heat. The separate kitchen, with granite counters on flat-front wood cabinets, incorporates a second dining area. Both bedrooms have direct access to a bathroom as well as glass sliders to one of the several patios that surround the home.

The condo’s patios and grassy gardens give way to tree-shaded common areas arranged around a residents-only swimming pool and spa. (Fun Fact: Tax records show one of MacLeod’s neighbors is Frank Sinatra’s now 80-year-old daughter Nancy Sinatra, who owns at least three of the cottage-style units in the complex.)