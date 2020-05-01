Gary Sinise Seeks Suburban Buyer for Calabasas Traditional

Acclaimed film actor and former “CSI: NY” star Gary Sinise hopes to land a suburban buyer for his just-over-5,300-square-foot traditional former home in an exclusive, guard-gated community in L.A.’s celeb-approved and increasingly ritzy Calabasas community. Newly available at a whiff under $3.8 million, the comfortably luxe, family-sized residence, which listings held by Kimberley Pfeiffer of Compass characterize as a blend of “East Coast Style” and “West Coast Ambiance” with “bespoke details” that include glossy, dark-stained walnut floors and scads of extravagant architectural detailing, was previously for sale about five years ago at the exact same price. Tax records indicate the stage-trained actor and Obie-winning theater director, also an Emmy and Golden Globe winner who was nominated for an Oscar in 1995 for “Forrest Gump,” and his wife, retired thespian Moira Harris, purchased the five-bed/5.5-bath home a bit more than a dozen years ago for $3.55 million.

Beyond the gated courtyard entry, the elegant double-height leads to a secondary entrance gallery with an eye-catching, copper-colored pressed tin ceiling detail. The formal living room has an elaborate fireplace as its focal point, the wainscot-encircled dining room includes a walk-in wine closet or linen pantry, and both rooms spill out through French doors to beautifully landscaped gardens. With travertine floor tiles, premium-quality stainless steel appliances and brown specked granite counters on dark, almost black wood cabinets, the kitchen is open over a large island snack bar to a breakfast room that looks out over the swimming pool. In the neighboring family room, there are a bow-fronted corner fireplace, a built-in entertainment unit and a trio of French doors that open the room to the backyard. Somewhere in the house, there’s a soundproofed room perfect for music listening and movie watching.

Upstairs, a substantial family wing includes three bedrooms, each with a private bath, plus a secondary family room/children’s study complete with built-in desks and bookshelves. One of the family bedrooms as well as the study open to shutter-privatized loggia, while the master suite offers a spacious sitting area with huge tiled fireplace and French doors to a small balcony with panoramic view. A short hall flanked by a couple of custom-fitted walk-in closets leads to a decadently appointed bathroom.

A semi-detached guest or staff suite, complete with walk-in closet and private bathroom, is located off the stone-paved entrance courtyard, where a small deck extends over a rock-lined koi pond and a flagstone pathway leads to a cute-as-button playhouse. The expansive, pancake flat backyard offers a vast, trellis shaded flagstone patio that surrounds a saltwater swimming pool and spa. Other amenities include a built-in grilling area and a massive, a raised-hearth outdoor fireplace. Beyond the pool and a lushly irrigated and perfectly mown stretch of lawn, the land slopes downward to allow for 100-percent private, 180-degree views.

The Sinises substantially upsized their residential circumstances in 2014 when they shelled out $5.25 million for a nearly 30-acre hilltop estate in Ventura County’s Santa Rosa Valley that, at the time of their purchase, was anchored by a palatial Mediterranean inspired mansion, and included a poolside guesthouse, an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, a lighted tennis court and, a rarity even among the priciest of properties anywhere on the planet, a private helipad.