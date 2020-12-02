Freida Pinto Falls for Genteel Traditional on L.A.’s Eastside

Famously nomadic thespian Freida Pinto has long traveled the globe, bouncing to and from London, Mumbai, and nearly everywhere in between, but the “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” actress is ready to put down some semi-permanent roots in Los Angeles, where she’s purchased a tastefully updated traditional near L.A.’s Eastside, in the historic and celebrity-approved neighborhood of Los Feliz.

Pinto faced some stiff competition for this particular property; the $2.4 million she paid was more than $100,000 over the list price. But the Los Feliz market is hot right now, perhaps hotter than ever, and Pinto’s sublimely-located new home has all the makings of a worthwhile investment.

The nearly 3,300-square-foot house was originally built in the early 1950s, according to tax records, although it’s clearly seen at least one significant renovation over the ensuing decades. Now set securely behind walls and gates, there’s a grassy front yard bisected by a boxwood-lined concrete walkway leading to the front door. Inside, a long center hall is immediately flanked by formal living and dining rooms, both with hardwood floors and decorative moldings, while the former also includes a big bay window and fireplace; the latter, a bronze chandelier.

Though it clearly prioritizes function over form, the kitchen is equipped with top-grade appliances, granite countertops, and ample custom cabinetry to please any gourmet chef. An adjoining mudroom does triple duty as a laundry room, butler’s pantry, and miscellaneous storage area.

Perhaps the home’s most stylish space is the den, which the listing describes as the “heart of the home.” The large room features French doors with direct access to the gardens, plus a wet bar, fireplace, and original millwork, all of it wrapped in an unconventional but undeniably sophisticated ruby red paint.

Also on the ground floor are two guest bedrooms — one of them with French doors to the backyard and stunning floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves — that share a single bathroom; Pinto has the option to convert one or both into a gym, office, and/or artist’s studio. As for the master suite, it spans the home’s upper level and sports a large bedrooms with sitting area, plus a renovated bathroom with dual vanities and white stone countertops.

Out back, the .21-acre flat lot includes notably lush gardens dominated by a charmingly overgrown bougainvillea and a smattering of other flowering plants. There’s also a fountain, two broad terraces for al fresco dining or entertaining — COVID allowing, of course. At the very far rear of the property lies a two-car detached garage.

Though she’s arguably still best known for her career-altering role in 2008’s sensation “Slumdog Millionaire,” Pinto has been and continues to be a highly versatile actress, with film roles in everything from the fantasy action “Immortals” to the critically-heralded drama “Trishna.” The 36-year-old Mumbai native has four current projects in different stages of development, including John Ridley’s upcoming “Needle in a Timestack” and “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” co-starring Constance Wu.

Michael Maguire and Victoria Massengale of Compass held the listing; Elijah Shin of Dream Realty Asset Management repped Pinto.