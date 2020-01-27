×

Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy Lease Out Spare L.A. Home

Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
$16,500 per month
4,566 square feet, 5 beds, 6 baths

A few months off an eleven-day stint in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal, Academy Award-nominated actor Felicity Huffman has returned to the normal pace of life, making an investment property she and her longtime husband — fellow Academy Award nominee William H. Macy — available for lease on the rental market.

Over the last few years, the sprawling midcentury home has been on and off the market a number of times, with list prices ranging from a low of $15,3000 to a high of $20,000. The couple acquired the mini-estate in late 2012 for $3.8 million, and the hillside abode happens to sit immediately next door to the couple’s longtime primary residence, a luxury residence they acquired more than 20 years ago, way back in 1998.

Secluded on a very private cul-de-sac in the Outpost Estates neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills, the 1.1-acre property features a long driveway and a house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There are low, flat ceilings, an eclectic mix of  bamboo, stone and cork flooring, and several spacious lounges plus a fireplace. A formal dining area sits adjacent to a cook’s kitchen that was recently remodeled, and other spaces include a screening room, a master suite and a sauna with a big-picture window that overlooks the grassy backyard.

Outdoor recreational spaces include a wide variety of decks and patios, a large swimming pool encircled by a flagstone terrace, and a raised spa perched of a sunbathing beck with distant — yet still impressive — head-on vistas of the Downtown L.A. skyline.

Ninkey Dalton of The Agency holds the listing.

