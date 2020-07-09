‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto Lists Half-Renovated Hollywood Hills Home

“FBI” star Jeremy Sisto, whose many previous film and TV credits include “Clueless,” a recurring role on “Six Feet Under” and a starring role on the former sitcom “Suburgatory,” paid insanely prolific indie film producer Cassian Elwes $2.45 million in the fall of 2013 for a renovated 1940s traditional sequestered behind gates and all but hidden by mature trees and foliage along a winding road in a notoriously celeb-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills. (Some of the nearby homes are owned but not necessarily occupied by Anna Faris, Jeremy Renner and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.)

At some point not too long ago, Sisto and his wife, Addie Lane, embarked on a comprehensive renovation and gutted the interior of the single-story sprawler that sits on a leafy, desirably flat half-acre parcel. Alas, the couple has abandoned the overhaul mid-way through, instead opting to put the partially renovated property up for sale at just under $2.4 million. The slightly more than 3,000-square-foot house is currently configured with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, but listings held by André Warren and Craig Knizek of The Agency suggest a savvy buyer can proceed with the existing structure or, more likely, “build to suit” a larger “luxury dream home.” The existing residence has at least three fireplaces and several rooms that flow out to a large, sun-dappled terrace with a built-in fire pit and a lagoon-style swimming pool. Elsewhere on the property is a charming art studio or guest cottage, a chicken coop and a charming children’s playhouse.

Tax records show Sisto previously owned a home in the Beachwood Canyon area of L.A. that he bought in 2002 for close to $940,000 and sold in 2010 for $1.2 million to fashion designer Sydney Azria, son of Serge Azria and newphew of Max Azria. Online records show the house has since been sold twice more, most recently in early 2019 for $2.14 million.