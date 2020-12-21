‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ Star Zac Efron Lists L.A. Home

Zac Efron has waited out much of the Coronavirus pandemic in the low-key but celeb-packed beachside town of Byron Bay on Australia’s Gold Coast — two hours south of Brisbane and a 1/15-hour flight from Sydney. And, it seems that rumors of his the beau-hunky American actor putting down some roots Down Under just might be true because he’s pulling up sticks in Los Angeles where the “High School Musical” hottie has hung a $5.9 million price on his longtime home in the historic foothills above Hollywood.

Now 33, seven years sober and a muscle-bound fitness buff whose YouTube channel has 1.4 million subscribers despite his not having posted a video there in more than a year, the “Baywatch” and “Neighbors” franchise star stands to pocket a pretty penny on the privately sited hillside contemporary he picked up a bit more than seven years ago for a tad under $4 million.

A gate along one of the most coveted streets in the area opens to gravel driveway that provides a thrilling, tree-framed view of the downtown skyline as it makes a long sweep around to a motor court and car port. Listings held by Kathrin Nicholson at The Agency show the two-story main house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a mite more than 5,600 square feet, while a separate one-bed/one-bath guesthouse is nipped under the carport and decked out as a dedicated fitness room complete with sauna box.

Just inside the front door, water streams over a golden abstract sculpture that sits in a shallow field of still water. The living room has a geometrically asymmetrical fireplace with cantilevered hearth as its focal point, and the separate but adjoining dining space has a bunch of vintage skateboards hung on the walls as art. Both spaces share a long ribbon of floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to wrap-around dining and lounging terrace with unobstructed views that sweep over the city all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

A high-ceilinged space with minimally adorned wood cabinets and high-end culinary accouterment, the gourmet kitchen spills into a comfortably though sparely furnished family room with a vintage pinball machine set against a huge picture window with lush garden view.

Three guest bedrooms, each with private bath and sunset views over the city, are nipped away on the lower level along with spacious games lounge complete with a ping-pong table. A slim terrace runs the full width of the house and conveniently links each the lower-level rooms to an Escher-esque series of exterior staircases that connect several terraces, one with a circular spa that spills over into the swimming pool some ten or twelve feet below.

Filming the upcoming survival thriller “Gold” in Australia and said to be house hunting, Efron reportedly rents a house near the beach in Byron Bay where he shacked up for a few months over the summer with local restaurant server Vanessa Valladares. Efron is hardly the first actor to discover the scenic, surfer-filled beachside community that is already famously popular with entertainment industry heavy hitters. Aussie action-flick stud Chris Hemsworth has custom built his family a massive fortress-like mansion in the area, and American actor Matt Damon is rumored to be the secret buyer behind the recent purchase of a $22 million contemporary villa that overlooks Wategos Beach. The Hulu miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers,” based on the 2018 New York Times Bestseller novel of the same name by Liane Moriarity, is currently being filmed in the area and that’s brought in an additional (if temporary) boatload of Tinseltowners from both above and below the equator, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans and Rose Byrne.