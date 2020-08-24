Emilia Clarke Lists Ultra-Modern Venice Fortress

Almost exactly four years after she bought it for $4.64 million, “Game of Thrones” superstar Emilia Clarke is checking out of her residential showstopper in Venice. The BAFTA-awarded English thespian isn’t seeking much of a return on her investment, asking just a few hairs under $5 million for the contemporary confection. “Thrones” superfans with a fat bank account and a hankering to live in one of L.A.’s trendiest neighborhoods, don’t dawdle.

While it’s no Winterfell — or Casterly Rock, for that matter — rest assured that the Clarke estate is every bit a modern fortress; sequestered behind towering walls, ringed by mature trees and watched over by state-of-the-art cameras and infrared technology, the high-style compound is virtually impenetrable and a welcome oasis in gritty L.A.

Sited on one of the most desirable residential streets in all of Venice, the 2,800 sq. ft house was designed by acclaimed Culver City-based architects Abramson Teiger and completed in 2009 for the original owners, two non-famous men who eventually sold the property to Clarke.

Likely the first thing anyone will notice is how fantastically long and narrow the house is. Inside the locked front gate, there’s a wee patio landscaped with gravel and 80-year-old olive trees for shade; that space sits directly in front of the home’s spectacular living room, which boasts 15-foot ceilings, a fireplace, a theatrical wall of built-in bookshelves, and opens on either end to the outdoors via disappearing walls of glass.

The entire main floor area is essentially one giant room, the chef’s kitchen outfitted is with a designer trove of high-end appliances and opens directly to the living room and a hallway that connects to a more intimate den. Further still beyond that lies an inconspicuous powder room and an attached garage, accessed via a discrete alleyway that runs behind the house. All the public spaces spill out to a sleek courtyard and covered veranda, which features a 30-foot, lap-lane swimming pool.

Even the home’s “floating” staircase is an exercise in drama, like virtually every other part of the house, as it luxuriously ascends to the private upstairs. Despite the $5 million pricetag, this is clearly a home best-suited for a single person or child-free couple; there are just two bedrooms, neither of them particularly large. The master wing, tucked away at the rear of the structure, includes banks of windows with views of the surrounding trees, plus a walk-in closet and a bathroom with soaking tub.

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties hold the listing.