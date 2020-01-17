×

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Buy, Buy and Buy Again in Montecito

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
EllenPortia_MontMir_FI.jpg
16 View Gallery
Location:
Montecito, Calif.
Price:
$3.607 million
Size:
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Two of Tinseltown’s most prolific buyers and sellers of luxury real estate in the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, are at it again, recently and quietly adding three residential properties in California’s aristocratic seaside community of Montecito to their always in-flux portfolio.

Last summer, the daytime chat show queen and the “Arrested Development” actor made an almost $1.4 million, under-the-radar purchase of a two-bedroom/two-bathroom condo in the heart of Montecito’s Upper Village, presumably for family or staff, and in the fall they plunked down almost $1.9 million in a clandestine, off-market deal for an approximately one-acre fixer upper next door to the sprawling, Balinese-inspired contemporary compound they acquired in early 2019 for $27 million. Most recently, however, just after the first of this year, the property gossip column staples shelled out a mite more than $3.6 million for one of Montecito’s most unique properties.

Secured behind discreet gates and invisible behind high hedging and mature trees, the quirky and low-key yet rarefied and elegant residence comprises a pair of barn-like, English Tudor buildings that date to the mid-1700s. Originally built in Surry, England, the antique structures were carefully dismantled, shipped at what was no-doubt tremendous effort and expense to California and painstakingly reconstructed on a thickly wooded parcel of about 1.3 acres in a coveted pocket of Montecito. The two structures, which contain a total of three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and at least five fireplaces, are connected by an “orangerie,” a glassed-in space where weather sensitive plants and fruit trees can be brought indoors during winter months.

Popular on Variety

Deeply evocative of the Old World but fully up-to-date with modern-day creature comforts, the charmingly idiosyncratic residence features a mix of brick and wide-plank hardwood floors, scads of leaded glass windows and plastered walls crisscrossed with uneven grids of rustic, hand-hewn wood beams. Each of the two structures includes a spacious living room with an imposing fireplace. There’s also a study, a formal dining room with a fireplace, a large, high-end kitchen finished with hand-painted tile countertops and a breakfast room with a huge stone fireplace. Listing details indicate the estate also offers a gym space, a workshop, a full basement and an over-sized three-car garage with a restroom for the gardener and other staff.

French doors in the larger of the two living rooms open to a sun-dappled brick terrace surrounded by mature specimen trees and, according to marketing materials, the supremely private, tree-shaded gardens were designed by landscape architect Tom Nielsen to “honor all of the season with spectacular surprise blossoms throughout the year.”

The property was listed with Susan Pate of The Morehart Group at Compass; DeGeneres and De Rossi were represented in the deal by Riskin Partners Estate Group.

The design savvy real estate obsessives, who have bought and sold dozens of multi-million dollar homes in the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas over the last ten or twelve years, also made property gossip headlines last May when they shelled out a gasp-worthy $42.5 million for their current home in Los Angeles, a stately, 1930s English Tudor manor house with an illustrious chain of ownership in plum pocket of Beverly Hills. In 2008, professional tennis legend Pete Sampras sold the double-gated estate for almost $17 million to “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and entertainment attorney Erik Hyman, who gave the place a sophisticated makeover that was featured in Elle Décor before it was sold for $33.9 million in a 2018 off-market deal to rock star Adam Levine and fashion model Behati Prinsloo. Levine and Prinsloo almost immediately caught a raging case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle — they quickly set their real estate sights on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Pacific Palisades compound, which they snapped up in early 2019 for almost $32 million — and, after a multi-million dollar renovation, flipped the mansion to DeGeneres and de Rossi.

More Dirt

  • Ellen DeGeneres Expands Holdings in Montecito

    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Buy, Buy and Buy Again in Montecito

    Two of Tinseltown’s most prolific buyers and sellers of luxury real estate in the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, are at it again, recently and quietly adding three residential properties in California’s aristocratic seaside community of Montecito to their always in-flux portfolio. Last summer, the daytime chat show [...]

  • Jeff Bezos House Washington DC

    Did Jeff Bezos Buy His Neighbor's Mansion?

    Word on the Washingtonian streets is that Jeff Bezos has stealthily expanded his real estate holdings in the high-nosed Kalorama neighborhood of town. Last week, a stately red brick manor directly across the street from his $23 million Textile Museum estate — currently undergoing major renovations — sold for $5 million in an all-cash deal, [...]

  • Jeff Strain House Los Angeles

    Gamer Jeff Strain Faces Major Loss on Hollywood Hills 'Castle'

    While most sellers in the luxury L.A. real estate arena are basking in the glow of today’s red-hot market, a few unlucky folks have been badly burned. One of those is Jeff Strain, the high-profile video game programmer turned CEO, and his wife Annie. In fall 2018, shortly after Strain sold his successful zombie game [...]

  • Josh Groban House

    Josh Groban Buys Los Feliz House, Sells Beverly Hills Condo

    Platinum selling pop crooner, songwriter and occasional actor Josh Groban has plunked down close to $2.3 million for a casually cosmopolitan, organic-modern residence cleaved to a steep hillside near the end of a little-trafficked, hook-shaped cul-de-sac in a coveted neighborhood of L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area. Originally built in the late 1970s by architect Tony [...]

  • Tak Matsumoto House

    Japanese Rock Star Tak Matsumoto Lists Showbiz Pedigreed Beverly Hills Estate

    He may not be an everyday household name in America, but Takahiro “Tak” Matsumoto has long been an indisputable megastar in his native Japan, where his rock duo, B’z, is the country’s top selling band of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide. The 50-something-year-old guitar virtuoso, who also has a successful [...]

  • Albert Avdoyland House Beverly Hills

    Russian Oligarch Asks $36.5 Million for Opulent Beverly Hills Estate

    An imposing mansion set atop a prime Beverly Hills hilltop has popped up for sale with a heavyweight $36.5 million pricetag. Owned by powerful Russian telecommunications mogul Albert Avdolyan and his wife Elena, the nearly all-white house is commendably private, secreted behind gates, hedges, and an impressive driveway that’s nearly a quarter-mile long and lined [...]

  • Salma Hayek House Bel Air

    Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault Check Out of Bel Air Estate

    Much to the chagrin of nosy passersby and squawking neighbors, Salma Hayek is officially a former Bel Air resident. The Academy Award-nominated Mexican actor and her French multibillionaire tycoon husband François-Henri Pinault started 2020 off fresh, packing up and moving out of their longtime L.A. house this past weekend. An entire cavalcade of moving trucks [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad