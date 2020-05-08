Elizabeth Banks Lists Former Studio City Compound

Busy-as-a-beaver Hollywood polymath Elizabeth Banks — the “Hunger Games” franchise star made her hugely successful directorial debut with “Pitch Perfect 2” in 2015, directed, wrote, produced and starred in the 2019 action comedy “Charlie’s Angels,” has earned three Emmy nominations for recurring roles on “30 Rock” and “Modern Family,” and currently co-stars in the critically acclaimed miniseries “Mrs. America,” which premiered last month on Hulu — and sportswriter/blogger Max Handelman have quickly landed a buyer for their former home in L.A.’s trendy Studio City that was initially available as an off-market whisper listing at just over $2.4 million.

The couple has owned the modest-by-celeb-standards home since 2007 when they scooped it up for $1.625 million. Listed with Richard Ehrlich and Amber Kristin at Westside Estate Agency, the expensively updated, single-story mid-century main house measures in at just over 2,200 square feet with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A detached poolside pavilion offers additional, flexible space and the detached two-car garage is converted to even more living space with a pint-sized guest room and bathroom, plus a large fitness/games room.

In the main house, pale hardwood floors flow throughout the sunny, open-plan living and entertaining areas that incorporate a petite study or dining room just inside the front door. The living room has a white-brick fireplace as its focal point, and the ample dining area has a built-in buffet that wraps around to the stylishly updated, high-end kitchen. The two guest bedrooms share a Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom, while the master suite offers a walk-in closet, an updated bathroom and glass sliders to the backyard.

The house opens to an expansive, stone-accented patio with a built-in grill. The swimming pool is hemmed in by child-safety fencing, and, carved into the rugged hillside above the pool, a secluded, tree-shaded patio is surrounded by lush plantings.

The Banks-Handelmans significantly upsized their residential circumstances about two years ago with the close to $6.9 million purchase of a wonderfully private, hill-top spread in the well-heeled foothills above Sherman Oaks. The impressively gated, elaborately fortified and solar-powered, one-plus-acre spread offers a French limestone motor court, several antique stone fireplaces and five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in almost 6,600 square feet that sprawls out over a single level with panoramic views over the flat-as-a-pancake San Fernando Valley.