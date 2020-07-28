Dooley and Holzman Take Loss on Beach House

Paul Dooley, who has appeared in dozens of films and TV programs, including “Sixteen Candles” and TV series “The Kids Are Alright,” and screenwriter Winnie Holzman, who created the 1990s series “My So-Called Life” and co-wrote the Broadway megahit “Wicked,” have shed a home fronting Malibu’s sandy La Costa Beach for $5.75 million. Unfortunately for the Holzman-Dooleys, the sale price is not just $1.75 million less than the original, pie-in-the-sky price of almost $7.5 million, it’s more than $1.25 million below the close to $7 million they paid for the just over 1,800-square-foot, two-bedroom and 2.5-bath Mediterranean villa almost eight years ago.

A walled, gated, tree-shaded and stone-paved courtyard with a romantic water fountain leads to the front door, which opens directly into a high-end gourmet kitchen with a vaulted ceiling enhanced by chunky exposed wood-beams. The kitchen flows easily into an ample dining area under an arched ceiling; the living room, which manages to be both relaxed and elegant, features a baronial carved-stone fireplace between built-in bookshelves. Glass doors fold open to a shaded deck with head-on ocean views and direct access to the sand. The en suite guest bedroom opens to the entry courtyard, while the principal bedroom, with luxury bathroom and fitted walk-in closet, spills out to a beachside deck.

The property was jointly listed with Joel Vendette and Christopher Cortazzo, both of Compass. Cortazzo also handled the transaction for the buyer.

Holzman and Dooley, now in his 90s with several film and TV roles in the hopper, have owned a charming Tudor cottage in L.A.’s affluent Toluca Lake area for the past 30 years, but last year upgraded to a not-quite $5.2 million 1930s Mediterranean villa on the shore of the community’s picturesque private lake.