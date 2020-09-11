Dolph Lundgren Lists Hollywood Hills Pad With “Million Dollar Listing” Star

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren, perhaps best known for his seminal work as Russian boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV,” is teaming up with “Million Dollar Listing” star and fellow Swede Fredrik Eklund, of Douglas Elliman, to roundhouse kick his fetching Hollywood Hills home onto the market with a knockout price tag of $4.25 million. The new listing price is a tad under the original $4.465 million that the property was listed at earlier this year, but considering that Lundgren bought the spread back in 2018 for $3.9 million, the actor stands to rake in a not-insignificant amount of cash from the sale.

Located high up in the rolling hills and winding streets of the star-studded neighborhood above the Sunset Strip, Lundgren’s chic and boxy residence stands out amongst its neighbors. Designed by Moshe Sarid, the contemporary abode boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms within 5,230 square feet. With an open floor plan that makes it perfectly conducive to entertaining, the home’s aesthetic is delightfully minimalist and sports a simple black-and-white color palette with icy white walls, tile floors and French doors with black trim throughout the house.

In the great room, California sunlight streams in through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. A large, linear fireplace is framed by an oversized black stone mantle, which neatly contrasts with the room’s pale floors, walls and ceiling. The kitchen is pleasantly modern and has ample storage in its plentiful, lightly-stained wooden cabinetry. In the center of the kitchen stands a large island that features a gas range and an overhanging vent hood. All of the kitchen’s shiny appliances are chef’s grade, including the gargantuan refrigerator.

Upstairs, the master suite is a total K.O. Unlike other rooms in the house, the floors are covered with lightly stained hardwood. The master bedroom is cozy, but roomy and paired with a relaxing master bathroom. The suite also boasts a walk-in closet fit for any fashion hound. Other fun amenities of the residence include a soundproofed screening room, smart home technology, a game room, an office, a four-car garage and a private gym where the notoriously ripped actor kept his “Rocky”-worthy physique in shape. And, if one would like a place to enjoy those iconic L.A. sunsets, they can absolutely catch some seriously stunning views from the rooftop patio.