Diane Ladd Eager to Shed Ojai Compound

Tinseltown treasure Diane Ladd would very much like to sell her Victorian-style estate in the gorgeously scenic, agriculture-meets-New Age community of Ojai, Calif., about an hour-and-a-half drive outside downtown Los Angeles.

The three-time Oscar nominated octogenarian, who has appeared in more than 120 films and TV programs and currently holds down a co-starring role on Hallmark Channel’s hit series “Chesapeake Shores,” has been trying to sell the nearly two-and-a-half-acre spread for years. It first popped up for sale way back in 2012 at close to $4.4 million, and since then has been on and off the market at least half a dozen times at a variety of prices that range from a rose-tinted high of almost $4.5 million to its current and lowest price of just over $3.6 million. Despite the deep discount, Ladd and her husband, Robert Hunter, are in line to realize a substantial profit on the estate that was purchased in 1999 for $1.1 million.

The gated driveway makes a great sweep around a circular labyrinth of boxwoods as it winds its way to the front of the main residence that is entirely hidden from the road amid organic orchards and mature landscaping. All together, according to listings held by Donna Sallen at Re/Max Gold Coast, there are five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms among the 4,300-square-foot main residence, two guest cottages and writer’s studio.

Both casual and genteel (if a bit cluttered), the main house includes a wraparound porch, a country kitchen with built-in dining banquette, a main floor master suite and a small office in a tiny, third-floor cupola. Linked by curvaceous stone paths that cut across tree-shaded lawns, the estate’s various structures surround a free-form swimming pool and spa, a classic octagonal gazebo and a lighted tennis court.