Diahann Carroll’s WeHo Condo Comes up for Sale

The longtime West Hollywood, Calif., condominium of late and legendary entertainer Diahann Carroll — in 1962, the first African American woman to win a Tony Award as best actress for her starring role in the Broadway musical “No Strings” — has come for sale at $4.2 million. The gorgeous, groundbreaking star of the late 1960’s series “Julia,” a 1974 Oscar nominee for the film “Claudine” who took a memorable spin through the glitzy, 1980s primetime series “Dynasty,” died at the age of 84 last year following a battle with breast cancer.

Property records indicate Carroll owned the not-quite-2,000-square-foot aerie on the 17th floor of the famously celebrified Sunset Towers building, on the border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, since 1997. Listings held by Angela Roessel of Sotheby’s Intl. Realty indicate the sun-filled corner unit has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Light from an elaborate chandelier shimmers off antiqued mirrors behind a built-in dining banquette in the undeniably glamorous (if slightly dated) unit, which also features stenciled doors, coffered ceiling treatments and upholstered walls. Wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows that provide unobstructed views from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean, the combination living and dining room spills out though full-height glass sliders to a long, slender balcony that’s also accessible from both bedrooms. Roomy and well maintained, the kitchen could use a bit of an update; the guest bedroom has been converted to a library/office with custom paneling and built-in bookcases; and the master suite includes a lavish marble bathroom and what listing details describe as “an ensemble of closets.”

Residents pay high monthly fees — Carroll’s unit carries HOA dues of more than $2,700 per month — to cover a wide variety of white-glove amenities: an attended lobby, valet parking, extensive security, a saltwater swimming pool and a fitness center complete with yoga and Pilates studio. A short list of the scads of other past and present high-profile owners of condos in the 1960s modernist tower include Carroll’s “Dynasty” co-star Joan Collins, Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock, Sidney Poitier, Elton John, David Geffen, Vincent Gallo and Cher.