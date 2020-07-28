Dennis Haysbert Snags Malibu Buyer

After nearly a year on and off the market, the Malibu spread of veteran actor and longtime Allstate Insurance pitchman Dennis Haysbert has landed a buyer. (Digital listings show Haysbert has accepted a contingent offer is accepting backup offers.) Though the not-quite $5.5 million asking price is nowhere near the far-too-optimistic initial price tag of $10 million, Haysbert is still on target to just about double his money on the lushly planted estate he picked up in 2005 for $2.8 million.

Sequestered behind wooden gates that swing open between fieldstone pillars on more than an acre of landscaped grounds in the rolling hills above Zuma Beach, the updated 1960s abode has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in close to 3,900 square feet bathed in natural light thanks to 14 skylights and vast expanses of glass. Listings held by Jane Kellard at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty show additional, flexible living space in a spacious poolside pavilion with bathroom and sauna, as well as a second-story office/studio space that opens to a small balcony with foliage-framed whitewater views.

A stacked-stone fireplace anchors one end of the combination living and dining room, where floor-to-ceiling windows look out over the manicured backyard. The crisply modern kitchen, which features boldly striated wood cabinets and gleaming white countertops, is open to a cozily proportioned family room. Outside, there are expansive sun-splashed terraces and rolling lawns, a saltwater swimming pool and a meticulously groomed multi-hole putting green complete with sand trap. Other notable amenities include gated parking for eight cars, a dog run and plenty of space for a vegetable garden.

Tax records indicate Haysbert, who often plays law enforcement characters and whose recent credits include the short-lived NBC virtual reality series “Reverie,” has additionally owned a loft-style two-bedroom condo in Old Town Pasadena since 2006, when it was purchased for close to $750,000.