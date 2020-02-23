×

Demian Bichir Goes Modern in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
DemianBichir_ENC_FI
14 View Gallery
Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.9 million
Size:
3,725 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Demian Bichir is switching residential gears, having selected a new home in L.A.’s increasingly desirable (and expensive) San Fernando Valley. Records show the Mexican-American veteran thespian forked out just under $2.9 million for the residence, and the house is located a quick drive to a bevy of restaurants and shopping destinations.

Bichir, who hails from a well-known family of actors, first began his career in Mexico’s theatre scene and in telenovelas during the 1970s and ’80s. It wasn’t until his Academy Award-nominated performance in 2011’s “A Better Life” that he first became widely known to U.S. audiences. Since then, he’s bolstered his Hollywood credentials with starring roles in a healthy handful of blockbusters (“The Heat,” “The Nun,” “Alien: Covenant”). Bichir will appear with George Clooney in the upcoming “Good Morning, Midnight” adaptation, and his American films have so far grossed well over $1 billion worldwide.

Property records reveal Bichir’s new place was originally built in 1965 as a humble midcentury-modern residence, but recently underwent a major contemporary remodel and expansion. The structure now sports more than 3,700 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, 5.5 baths and all the luxury amenities buyers in this price segment have come to expect.

Popular on Variety

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Encino neighborhood, the property features a mostly drought-resistant front yard planted with durable succulents, a charming koi pond with waterfall, and there’s also an attached two-car garage.

Inside, the open-concept floorplan includes a so-called “chef’s kitchen” with bar-style seating, marble countertops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. Blonde-colored hardwood floors flow throughout the residence, and there are big windows and multiple skylights that fill the house with natural light.

The family room offers a fireplace with a unique marble mantle and a glass-enclosed wine closet, while the living room features floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that provide convenient access to the backyard. The sunny master suite, meanwhile, directly overlooks the pool area and additionally includes a spa-style master bath with a soaking tub, dual vanities, and an enormous steam shower with a rainfall showerhead.

Though the quarter-acre lot isn’t particularly big, the backyard is packed with recreational amenities that include an outdoor family room/lounge area, a patch of grassy lawn big enough for a puppy run, a firepit, built-in BBQ/outdoor kitchen and a resort-worthy swimming pool with multiple waterfall features and a Baja shelf for watery sunbathing.

Besides his new Encino digs, records show that Bichir continues to own a similarly-sized home in nearby Sherman Oaks, Calif., that he bought back in 2013 for about $1.4 million.

Stacee Passen of Sandlot Homes held the listing; Heather Witt of Rodeo Realty repped Bichir.

More Dirt

  • Meghan Markle House Malibu

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Eyeing Kylie Jenner's Former Malibu Rental House

    Although they’re currently bunking up in a $14 million Vancouver mansion, it’s long been widely speculated that ex-royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eventually plan to settle in Los Angeles, where Markle was raised and where her mother, Windsor Hills-based Doria Ragland, still resides. It was Caitlyn Jenner who first leaked the news that the [...]

  • Russell Brand House Los Angeles

    Russell Brand Snags Hacienda-Style Hollywood Hills Hideaway

    English performer Russell Brand has opted to ring in the new decade by springing for a celeb-style new house in the proverbial heart of Hollywood. The stand-up comic and occasional blockbuster actor (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek”) has paid just over $3 million for a very private property in Outpost Estates, a [...]

  • Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union House Hidden

    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Drop $20 Million on Hidden Hills Mega-Manse

    Though they spent a fortune in 2018 on a big, brand-new mansion in the affluent foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., word on the celebrity real estate street is Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have already substantially upgraded their residential circumstances with the roughly $20 million off-market purchase of a brand-new mega-mansion in the guard-gated and [...]

  • Kaley Cuoco House Hidden Hills

    Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Buy $12 Million Hidden Hills Estate

    Although they’ve been married for nearly two years, “The Big Bang Theory” alum Kaley Cuoco and billionaire heir Karl Cook still do not live together. (“We have an unconventional marriage,” Cuoco’s previously noted.) But that unusual setup looks like it has changed, or soon will, because the pair have jointly purchased their very first family [...]

  • Zaha Hadid Buildings Architect

    Zaha Hadid's Lasting Legacy on the International Architecture Community

    When a building designed by Zaha Hadid takes shape in your city, you might think for a second you’ve time-traveled 100 years into the future. But don’t worry. Marty McFly and his DeLorean won’t be waiting outside your front door. Four years after her death from a heart attack at 65, the innovative Iraqi British [...]

  • Adam Pritzker House Los Angeles

    Adam Pritzker Downsizes to $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Villa

    Though he’s still struggling to unload his Beverly Hills “starter” home — a lovely 1920s Spanish estate that’s lingered on and off the market for over two years — youthful entrepreneur Adam Pritzker has already moved on to greener pastures, quietly purchasing a slightly smaller villa on a good street elsewhere in the Beverly Hills Flats [...]

  • Joachim Ronning House

    Joachim Rønning and Amanda Hearst Buy L.A.’s World-Famous Wolff Residence

    Maverick architect John Lautner’s Wolff Residence, a world-famous architectural tour-de-force dramatically cleaved to an almost vertical hillside above L.A.’s Sunset Strip, was sold last week for $5.9 million. Someone in a position to know first whispered and tax records confirm the new owners are recently wed Norwegian film director Joachim Rønning — he helmed the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad