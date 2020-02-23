Demian Bichir Goes Modern in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

Demian Bichir is switching residential gears, having selected a new home in L.A.’s increasingly desirable (and expensive) San Fernando Valley. Records show the Mexican-American veteran thespian forked out just under $2.9 million for the residence, and the house is located a quick drive to a bevy of restaurants and shopping destinations.

Bichir, who hails from a well-known family of actors, first began his career in Mexico’s theatre scene and in telenovelas during the 1970s and ’80s. It wasn’t until his Academy Award-nominated performance in 2011’s “A Better Life” that he first became widely known to U.S. audiences. Since then, he’s bolstered his Hollywood credentials with starring roles in a healthy handful of blockbusters (“The Heat,” “The Nun,” “Alien: Covenant”). Bichir will appear with George Clooney in the upcoming “Good Morning, Midnight” adaptation, and his American films have so far grossed well over $1 billion worldwide.

Property records reveal Bichir’s new place was originally built in 1965 as a humble midcentury-modern residence, but recently underwent a major contemporary remodel and expansion. The structure now sports more than 3,700 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, 5.5 baths and all the luxury amenities buyers in this price segment have come to expect.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Encino neighborhood, the property features a mostly drought-resistant front yard planted with durable succulents, a charming koi pond with waterfall, and there’s also an attached two-car garage.

Inside, the open-concept floorplan includes a so-called “chef’s kitchen” with bar-style seating, marble countertops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. Blonde-colored hardwood floors flow throughout the residence, and there are big windows and multiple skylights that fill the house with natural light.

The family room offers a fireplace with a unique marble mantle and a glass-enclosed wine closet, while the living room features floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that provide convenient access to the backyard. The sunny master suite, meanwhile, directly overlooks the pool area and additionally includes a spa-style master bath with a soaking tub, dual vanities, and an enormous steam shower with a rainfall showerhead.

Though the quarter-acre lot isn’t particularly big, the backyard is packed with recreational amenities that include an outdoor family room/lounge area, a patch of grassy lawn big enough for a puppy run, a firepit, built-in BBQ/outdoor kitchen and a resort-worthy swimming pool with multiple waterfall features and a Baja shelf for watery sunbathing.

Besides his new Encino digs, records show that Bichir continues to own a similarly-sized home in nearby Sherman Oaks, Calif., that he bought back in 2013 for about $1.4 million.

Stacee Passen of Sandlot Homes held the listing; Heather Witt of Rodeo Realty repped Bichir.