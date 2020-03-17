×

Demián Bechir Lists Sherman Oaks Contempo

Location:
Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.599 million
Size:
3,893 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Having recently upgraded to a slightly smaller but more expensive home about a mile and a half away, Mexican actor Demián Bichir has unsurprisingly hoisted his former house in L.A.’s proto-suburban Sherman Oaks community up for grabs at small amount less than $2.6 million. The veteran telenovela star, nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the 2011 film “A Better Life,” has owned the mid-century home since 2013 when tax records show it sold for $1.4 million.

Listed with Heather Witt and Martine Zoller of Rodeo Realty, the circa-1959 dwelling sits on an elevated corner parcel in the sought-after Royal Woods neighborhood and contains four bedrooms — two master suites and two average-sized guest/family bedrooms — and four updated bathrooms in almost 3,900 square feet.

A monolithic, smooth concrete fireplace anchors the sprawling, wood-floored living room where huge banks of glass sliders open one side of the room to a walled and landscaped courtyard and the other to the swimming pool. The up-to-date kitchen, with simple, white Shaker-cabinets and gray quartz countertops opens to a roomy, glass-walled dining area that flows out to the pool and a cozy TV lounge area backed by another smooth concrete fireplace. There’s also a small fitness room/yoga studio and a spacious office/art studio, while the courtyard-like backyard has a free-form swimming pool at its center.

Acquired late last year for close to $2.9 million, Bichir’s new Encino digs, a recently renovated split-level contemporary ranch originally built in the 1960s, span more than 3,700 square feet with six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

