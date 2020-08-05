‘Days’ Vets Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian List SFV Home

Soap story veterans Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian are asking almost $1.85 million for their unpretentious, family-sized neo-Mediterranean home along a tree-lined street in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood. Tax records indicate the couple, both of whom have appeared in more than 1,400 episodes on the seminal daytime melodrama “Days of Our Lives,” acquired the not-quite-3,400-square-foot abode just over six years ago for $1.4 million. Listings held by Nicole Young of The Oppenheim Group show there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Online listings also show the property is currently accepting backup offers.

Inside, there are gold-toned travertine and medium-brown hardwood floors, plantation shutters over most windows and traditional crown molding throughout. Formal living and dining rooms, the former with a vaulted ceiling and a humongous fireplace, flank the foyer. The kitchen, which boldly pairs farmhouse-style whitewashed cabinets with much more elegant herringbone-pattern marble tile backsplashes, flows easily into a breakfast nook and family room. All four of the guest bedrooms benefit from a private bathroom, and the spacious, wall-to-wall-carpeted owner’s suite is replete with a fireplace and a small balcony, along with a walk-in closet and travertine-tiled bath.

Things get distinctly Polynesian in the backyard, which is fully fenced and hedged for maximum privacy. Multiple lounging areas surround the stone-accented swimming pool and spa. In addition to a casual dining palapa jazzed up with a crystal chandelier, a second two-story palapa contains a poolside tiki bar and, up a steep ladder, a treehouse-like lounge.