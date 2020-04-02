David Spade Digs into West Hollywood Bungalow

Though he’s long owned a Hollywood-pedigreed mid-century estate in the tony Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills, and, according to an eagle-eyed snitch, was recently spotted having a poke around another Trousdale Estates home, a freshly built organic contemporary that carries a price tag of close to $11 million, David Spade has none-the-less made a somewhat surprising, slightly more than $2.3 million off-market purchase of a stylishly made-over 1920s Spanish Bungalow in the Beverly Grove area of West Hollywood. Completely concealed behind a towering series of verdant hedgerows and secured by imposing gates, the extensively updated 1920s Spanish bungalow measures in at close to 2,200 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Digital marketing materials indicate there are adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former with an oversized fireplace, the latter with shimmery, abstract pattern wall coverings and both with pale hardwood floors. Beyond the dining room, an open-plan kitchen and family room spills out to the backyard through a wall of glass, while the master suite is luxuriously appointed with a fireplace, fitted walk-in closet and skylight topped bathroom replete with over-sized steam shower. French doors open the room to the backyard where a swimming pool and spa are surrounded by a thick and enormously high hedge that ensures enough privacy to comfortably skinny dip in broad daylight.

The seller was represented by Marcie Hartley at Hilton & Hyland; Spade was repped in the deal by Stuart Vetterick, also at Hilton & Hyland.

The veteran standup comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, who is going to great lengths to keep his late night talk show on Comedy Central, “Lights Out with David Spade,” in the public eye, previously owned an oceanfront home along Malibu’s La Costa Beach that he bought in 2005 for $9.3 million and sold in 2013 for $10.225 million to Netflix honcho Ted Sarandos. And, as mentioned above, Spade has long shacked up in high style in a Beverly Hills architectural that tax records indicate last traded in 2001 for $4 million. According to The Movieland Directory, the low-slung spread is attributed to late, great architect Edward H. Fickett and was at various times occupied by Prince, Eddie Murphy and Warren Beatty.