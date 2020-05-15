David Arquette Sheds Encino Spread in Off-Market Deal

David Arquette has sold his celeb-pedigreed estate in L.A.’s ever-more-expensive Encino suburb in an off-market deal valued, according to tax records, at exactly $5 million. The property was briefly listed on the open market last year (with Jonah Wilson at Hilton & Hyland) at $4.975 million. Just as Arquette sold for above the (last known) asking price, he and his wife, Christina McLarty, also ponied up more than the asking price when they bought the property over the summer of 2017 from TV hospital drama staple Kate Walsh for $4.6 million, substantially over the $4.25 million asking price.

Listing details from the time it was for sale last year show the sprawling residence, a glammed-up Cape Cod meets a classic California ranch house, sits behind gates on a high knoll of just over an acre in the leafy, affluent and sought after Royal Oaks neighborhood. The main house offers four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 4,300 square feet; A detached guest cottage, done up in the ultra-trendy cottagecore style, has its own bathroom.

A cavernous living room with a fireplace surrounded in shimmery gold leafing looks out over the swimming pool through a huge picture window; the dining room spills out the backyard through a retractable wall of glass; and the eat-in kitchen, with lightly veined white marble countertops and top-end culinary accouterment, includes an ample dining area and lounge. A separate family room, painted navy blue with a black ceiling, features built-in shelves and integrated media equipment.

Bedrooms are located in a wing of their own for optimal privacy and include a spacious master suite with direct access to the backyard, a deluxe dressing room and a lavishly appointed bathroom with marble-sheathed walls. Some of the estate’s outdoor leisure and recreation amenities include extensive terracing for al fresco entertaining, an oversized swimming pool, a lighted tennis court, a fire pit and, unusually, an outdoor boxing ring under the picturesquely craggy limbs of a massive tree strung with fairy lights.

Arquette, an actor, producer, writer, fashion designer and professional wrestler who’s part of the sprawling Arquette family showbiz dynasty, is a property gossip column regular who has recently divested himself of at least two other stylishly quirky properties in California. In 2017 he listed a stylishly outfitted mobile home in Malibu — that’s right, kids, a mobile home — with an asking price pushing up on $1.8 million and sold it the following year at a discounted $1.425 million. And, earlier this year, he sold a mountain retreat in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., for $1.35 million, a small bit more than the $1.285 million he paid for the nearly 5,100-square-foot getaway in the fall of 2017.