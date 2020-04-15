David Arquette Sells Lake Arrowhead House

After nearly a year on the market and a couple of price chops, actor, producer and occasional professional wrestler David Arquette has sold his Lake Arrowhead, Calif., mountain retreat for $1.35 million. The sale price is a significant amount below the original ask of almost $1.6 million but still a wee more than the not quite $1.3 million the “Cougar Town” and “Celebrity Name Game” executive producer ponied up for the place about 3½ years ago.

With a distant view of the lake over the manicured fairways of the Lake Arrowhead Country Club, the not-quite-5,100-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms over three floors filled with Arquette’s eccentric assortment of collectible ephemera. The front door opens directly into the living room, where there’s a massive river rock fireplace, muscular log beams across the vaulted ceiling and a professional quality bar with emerald green leather stools. Arranged around a large island, the spacious kitchen features custom, knotty pine cabinetry and premium-grade appliances, and the adjoining dining room spills out to a wraparound terrace that hovers above the golf course. With a fireplace and gigantic walk-in closet, the upper floor is devoted to the master suite. Three guest bedrooms are snuggly tucked away on a lower level along with a family room warmed by a stone fireplace.

The property was represented by Meghan Hardin-Griffiths at Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty, who also represented the buyer. And, according to the new owner, Jim Malachowski, “The Arquettes were so gracious with the sale of their home. The house was in perfect condition when I moved in. They left behind some t-shirts, hats & posters from his new wrestling documentary. And he personally signed a photo for us.”

Back in Los Angeles, in 2017, Arquette sold a huge, historic mansion in the high-toned Hancock Park neighborhood for almost $8.35 million, and soon after paid hospital drama veteran Kate Walsh $4.6 million for a luxurious if far less stately gated spread in the foothills of the ultra-suburban Encino community. Arquette briefly put the property up for sale last year at almost $5 million but tax records to not reflect a transfer of ownership.