Darren Criss Lists Los Angeles Starter House

Having upgraded late last year to a family-sized home in a celeb-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills — bit more on that in a minute, recently married “Glee” star Darren Criss now has his starter home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for sale at not quite $1.7 million. Purchased a bit more than seven years ago for $1.2 million, and hidden behind ornate gates and mature hedging, the modestly proportioned and comprehensively upgraded 1950s bungalow measures in at a tad under 1,700 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A gated and flagstone paved carport was practically if somewhat awkwardly attached to the front of the residence that features scads of original architectural details, a huge, television-surmounted stacked stone fireplace, and vaulted and beamed ceilings punctuated by sky lights that fill the combination living and dining room with natural light. The separate and not especially large but smartly configured kitchen is fitted with dark brown Shaker style cabinetry and a removable, stainless steel-topped work island/breakfast bar.

One of the guest bedrooms opens to the backyard through original, metal-trimmed French doors, as does the master bedroom that also includes an en suite bathroom finished in a similar palette and materials as the kitchen and is replete with a glass-enclosed steam shower. A potential third bedroom clad in pale wood planks on the walls and vaulted and sky light topped ceiling is stylishly done up as a rustic-luxe cabin-like den with a huge picture window and direct access to the backyard.

The back of the single-story house embraces a spacious deck that overlooks a slender strip of lawn and a classic, kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa set against a towering wall of bamboo that provides maximum privacy from the neighboring homes.

The listing is jointly held by Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Rick Yohon of Sotheby’s Int’l Realty.

Criss and his wife, Mia Sweir, decamped Los Feliz for the historic foothills above Hollywood where late last year they shelled out a smidgen more than $3 million for a hedged and gated residence with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, plus a small screening room, in close to 4,700 square feet.