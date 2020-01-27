×

Darren Criss Lists Los Angeles Starter House

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
14 View Gallery
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.697 million
Size:
1,696 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Having upgraded late last year to a family-sized home in a celeb-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills — bit more on that in a minute, recently married “Glee” star Darren Criss now has his starter home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for sale at not quite $1.7 million. Purchased a bit more than seven years ago for $1.2 million, and hidden behind ornate gates and mature hedging, the modestly proportioned and comprehensively upgraded 1950s bungalow measures in at a tad under 1,700 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A gated and flagstone paved carport was practically if somewhat awkwardly attached to the front of the residence that features scads of original architectural details, a huge, television-surmounted stacked stone fireplace, and vaulted and beamed ceilings punctuated by sky lights that fill the combination living and dining room with natural light. The separate and not especially large but smartly configured kitchen is fitted with dark brown Shaker style cabinetry and a removable, stainless steel-topped work island/breakfast bar.

One of the guest bedrooms opens to the backyard through original, metal-trimmed French doors, as does the master bedroom that also includes an en suite bathroom finished in a similar palette and materials as the kitchen and is replete with a glass-enclosed steam shower. A potential third bedroom clad in pale wood planks on the walls and vaulted and sky light topped ceiling is stylishly done up as a rustic-luxe cabin-like den with a huge picture window and direct access to the backyard.

Popular on Variety

The back of the single-story house embraces a spacious deck that overlooks a slender strip of lawn and a classic, kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa set against a towering wall of bamboo that provides maximum privacy from the neighboring homes.

The listing is jointly held by Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Rick Yohon of Sotheby’s Int’l Realty.

Criss and his wife, Mia Sweir, decamped Los Feliz for the historic foothills above Hollywood where late last year they shelled out a smidgen more than $3 million for a hedged and gated residence with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, plus a small screening room, in close to 4,700 square feet.

More Dirt

  • Darren Criss House

    Darren Criss Lists Los Angeles Starter House

    Having upgraded late last year to a family-sized home in a celeb-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills — bit more on that in a minute, recently married “Glee” star Darren Criss now has his starter home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for sale at not quite $1.7 million. Purchased a [...]

  • Felicity Huffman House Los Angeles

    Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy Lease Out Spare L.A. Home

    A few months off an eleven-day stint in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal, Academy Award-nominated actor Felicity Huffman has returned to the normal pace of life, making an investment property she and her longtime husband — fellow Academy Award nominee William H. Macy — available for lease on the rental [...]

  • Terry Gou Hous Los Angeles

    Side-by-Side Bird Streets Mansions Sell for $70+ Million, Setting Neighborhood Record

    Although it’s been whispered about since late last year, two separate sources say that a widely rumored and record-breaking Hollywood Hills real estate transaction will officially close today. Two side-by-side, shockingly expensive new homes on Robin Drive in the Bird Streets neighborhood — one of them last listed at $52 million, the other at $42.5 [...]

  • Chris Peters House Bel Air

    'Microsoft Millionaire' Chris Peters Lists Celeb-Pedigreed Bel Air Estate

    A lovingly preserved Spanish Colonial-style home sited in prime East Gate Bel Air has popped up for sale, flaunting a hefty $17.45 million asking price. Sited just a short hop above Sunset Boulevard and originally built in 1928, the estate was co-designed by Wallace Neff and John Byers — two of the most acclaimed architects [...]

  • Tove Lo House Hollywood Hills

    Tove Lo Drops $4 Million on Danny McBride's Former L.A. Home

    She may famously “stay high all the time,” but Grammy-nominated Swedish pop export Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson — better-known as Tove Lo — still keeps a steady eye for design. When a stylish, privately-situated midcentury compound in the Hollywood Hills recently popped up for sale with a $4 million ask, the moody songstress quickly swooped [...]

  • Decorating Your Home with Art

    Mastering the Art of Hanging Art, Artistically

    How to Hang Art When huge sums are spent to buy a home, one wants to make sure the artwork complements rather than overwhelms the environment and there are a few great ways to make sure your home and your art collection are in harmony. You can hire an art consultant to select art and [...]

  • Will Forte House

    Will Forte Lands Oceanfront Contemporary Near Monterey

    Actor and comedian Will Forte has splashed out $6.25 million for a dynamically sited contemporary in the rugged but ritzy and seriously expensive Carmel Highlands area, about ten miles south of the coastal community of Monterey, California. As was noted by the celebrity property gossips at Realtor.com, who first sussed out the clandestine late 2019 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad