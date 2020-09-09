Danny McBride Lists Hollywood Pied-à-Terre

Low-key showbiz polymath Danny McBride, creator, writer, producer and star of several HBO series (“Eastbound & Down,” “Vice Principals” and, currently, the televangelist-skewering dark comedy “The Righteous Gemstones”) has his casually sophisticated pied-à-terre condo in the heart of Hollywood up for grabs at $1.85 million.

Atop a landmarked Renaissance-style building constructed as a department store in the 1920s, with up-close views of the world-famous Capital Records building and the Hollywood sign, the penthouse-level live/work unit was acquired by McBride about a dozen years ago for a tad more than $1.4 million. Over the years, some of his also-famous neighbors in the celeb-approved building have included Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and Dave Navarro.

At more than 2,100 square feet, the two-story condo is about as big as the average American single-family house but, with just one bedroom and two glamorously marble-tiled bathrooms, it’s probably best suited for a bachelor or couple. Huge expanses of paned windows provide cinematic mountain views over the Hollywood skyline and fill the voluminous double-height space with both natural and, at night, neon-tinged light. The kitchen is expensively outfitted with gleaming stainless steel cabinets and designer appliances; the lone, lofted bedroom is completely open to the living spaces below and spills out to a small terrace with an outdoor fireplace. Listings held by Deedee Howard at The Agency indicate the unit comes with two parking spaces and stiff homeowner’s association dues of more than $2,100 per month.

Within convenient strolling distance to myriad shopping and dining options, the building offers residents a fashionably appointed lobby, 24-hour valet parking, a fitness room and a sensational city-view rooftop swimming pool lined with cabanas.

McBride previously owned a home in the Hollywood Hills that’s now owned by Swedish pop star Tove Lo. But for the past couple of years, he and his family have made their primary home near Charleston, S.C., where in 2017 they quietly ponied up $4 million for an idyllic creek-front contemporary with swimming pool and private dock.