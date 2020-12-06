Danielle Panabaker Seeks Buyer for Contemporary Hollywood Hills Home

With a brand new baby in the family, it makes sense Danielle Panabaker is seeking fresh residential pastures. The former Disney star is asking a hare’s breath less than $2 million for her home high up in the Hollywood Hills, not much more than the almost $1.9 million she paid for the hillside abode in 2016.

Located in the rolling hills for which the boho-chic neighborhood is known, Panabaker’s pad is a boxy contemporary affair that weighs in at close to 3,400 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Covered in smooth white stucco and accented with black metal and smoked glass stair railings, the house sits atop a street level two-car garage with a glimmering polished metal door. Listings held by Billy Rose of The Agency aptly describe the three-story structure as the “the perfect place to spread out during, and after, COVID.”

Inside, the structure boasts lustrous wide-plank hardwood floors, pure white walls and an easy-breezy open floor plan that comprises a combo living/dining area alongside a chef’s kitchen. The sitting area is configured around a minimalist fireplace next to a pink neon wall sculpture that shows the date of Panabaker’s marriage to Hayes Robbins. With speakers in the ceiling, a hidden projector and a movie screen that drops out of the ceiling at the press of a button, the cozy space easily converts to a casual screening room. The adjoining dining area is demarcated via a glamorous globular chandelier, and glass sliders open the airy space to a roomy terrace with a leafy view criss-crossed by telephone wires.

Generously sized and decked out with designer appliances, the sleek, clean-lined and almost all-white kitchen is animated by a pixilated black-and-white tile backsplash and a glitzy metal chandelier that hangs above an oversized island topped by delicately veined white marble counter tops that waterfall off the ends. A glass door provides convenient access the terrace.

Each of the three guest bedrooms sports its private bath, while the main bedroom is nicely spacious with high ceilings and a sliding glass door that lets in plenty of sunshine and leads to a private balcony. A gray wallpapered accent wall and denim-colored carpet lend the room a bit of decorative oomph, and the spa-like master bath features wavy textured tile walls behind the freestanding soaking tub and in the walk-in shower. A large closet rounds out the main suite.

This being the Hollywood Hills, the not exactly sprawling backyard is notched into a steep slope held back by a towering concrete retaining wall. There is, however, still enough room to throw a small (socially distanced) get together on the teeny-tiny patio and slender strip of lawn.