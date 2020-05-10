Daniel Gillies, Rachael Leigh Cook List Designer-Done Marital Home

It’s no surprise that actor Daniel Gillies (“Vampire Diaries,” The Originals”) and his estranged wife, “She’s All That” star Rachael Leigh Cook, have put their upgraded Los Angeles house up for sale with an asking price of $4.785 million, nearly double the $2.45 million they originally paid for the property in early 2016. The longtime couple announced their split last summer, and a comprehensive remodel of the structure was recently completed.

This listing, which makes no secret of the home’s celebrity ownership, also notes it has a “legacy of Hollywood history.” Gillies and Cook purchased the property from retired musician Ruth Underwood of Frank Zappa fame, and a quick dive into records indicates the house was also owned in the 1990s by Academy Award-winner Sally Field and her then-husband Alan Greisman, while another former owner is sitcom star Frank Bonner.

Originally built in 1923, the vaguely Tudor-style spread was completely modernized by Gillies and Cook in 2019, with help from Chris Reebals of luxury designer Christopher Architecture & Interiors. The fully redone place now looks shelter magazine-ready and includes a desirably open floorplan with wide-plank floors, large windows that flood every room with plenty of natural light, and a decadent eat-in kitchen with a spacious pantry and designer appliances.

Some of the home’s other standout features include a downstairs powder room with a vibrant wallpaper featuring bunches of wildflowers against a violet background. There’s a downstairs study with custom built-ins, and the upstairs master retreat has a private balcony, two boutique-style dressing rooms and a lavish bathroom with steam shower and bespoke finishes.

The generous .39-acre lot is ringed by a veritable forest of mature trees, effectively erasing any trace of the neighbors, and additionally offers a swimming pool and wee detached guesthouse, plus a children’s play area with a swingset and jungle gym.

Privacy is paramount here, and the mini-estate is located at the very end of a discrete cul-de-sac, tucked behind a massive gate, with the house and grounds invisible to passersby. For extra peace of mind, there’s also a “state of the art security system” and pricey Lutron smart home automation.

Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams holds the listing.