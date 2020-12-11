‘CSI’ Star David Berman Lists City-View Hollywood Hills Home

Actor David Berman, who portrayed Asst. Medical Examiner David “Super Dave” Phillips in nearly 300 episodes of the heavily syndicated and still quite popular crime series “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” has put his home in the foothills between L.A.’s historic Beachwood and Bronson Canyons up for sale at hare’s breath below $2.2 million. Berman, who also served as the show’s head researcher and recently popped up as another coroner character on “The Black List,” acquired the ever so slightly more than 2,400-square-foot home coming up on seven years ago for a wee bit above $1.38 million.

Discreetly squirreled down a gated drive shared with just a few other houses, and burrowed into a steep hillside with sweeping views, the solar-powered three-bedroom and three-bath home is entered via a sunken courtyard.

The spacious, wood-floored living room features a vaulted ceiling, an unadorned fireplace and a wide bank of floor-to-ceiling windows that fold open accordion-style to slender deck with a knock-your-socks-off view of the downtown skyline. The deck wraps around to the side of the house where a covered lounge does double-duty as an outdoor movie theater thanks to a retractable movie screen.

The dining room’s cinematically wide picture window frames a picturesque cluster of palm trees, and the adjoining kitchen is up to date with high-end accouterment and tons of natural light from a couple of skylights in the raised ceiling.

A small home theater just inside the front door features sound-baffling crimson fabric on the walls and tiered seating in puffy buff-colored reclining sofas. And, beyond the dining room lies a cozily proportioned guest bedroom or home office and bathroom. Two more bedrooms and baths downstairs include an ample main bedroom complete with fireplace, updated bathroom and walk-in closet. French doors provide a convenient short cut from the main bedroom to the backyard hot tub.

The two-story home’s high perch allows for sweeping city and, on a clear day, ocean views from most rooms, and much al fresco hay has been made with the precipitous slope below the house. A stone dining terrace alongside the house overlooks a prettily planted hillside zigzagged with long flights of steps and sloping, grapevine-lined paths that wind their way to a couple of serenely sun-dappled garden patios.

The listing is held by Mia Capanna and Garrett McKechnie of Wish Sotheby’s Int’l Realty.