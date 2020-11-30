Craig Robinson Buys Lavish Home Office

It’s a blessedly long way from Dunder Mifflin and the mean streets of Scranton, Pennsylvania, but prolific actor/comedian Craig Robinson (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Darryl Philbin in “The Office“) has splashed out $2.6 million for an all-new, Michael Scott-free home in L.A.’s suburban neighborhood of Tarzana. The single-level contemporary sports six bedrooms and a total of six full baths in just north of 4,600 square feet of living space, all of it with an open flow and wrapped in cool neutral tones.

Built this year by a local developer, the nonagonal structure is fronted by an attached three-car garage set below an unusual bank of clerestory windows. Inside, the front door opens to a brief foyer before spilling into a living room visually dominated by a linear fireplace set into a black marble surround.

Just beyond the living room lies a vast hallway with space for both formal and informal dining, plus a glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled wine closet with space for a very exact 182 bottles of booze, per the listing. The hallway dead-ends at the kitchen, which offers Vegas-style purple track lights, along with black marble countertops, snow white cabinetry, and the expected array of name-brand stainless appliances.

But the home’s most hedonistic space is undeniably the master suite, which is loaded with state-of-the-art amenities, including temperature-controlled radiant heated floors, a steam shower with ceiling speakers — it’ll make the scrubbing go by so much quicker, guaranteed — a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and not one but two soaking tubs. The bedroom also features foldaway glass doors, offering direct access to the outdoors.

Speaking of the backyard, it’s mostly maintenance-free with big concrete patios and patches of faux grass, perfect for the San Fernando Valley’s infamously arid climate. The irregularly-shaped pool offers a circular inset spa, and there’s are detached changing facilities, plus a cabana overlooking a putting green. For privacy, the entire property is walled and gated, and surrounded by a shady canopy of mature pines.

Born and bred in Chicago, Robinson first began performing stand-up comedy in the early ’90s. He went on to appear in supporting roles in several raunchy late-aughts comedies, include “Pineapple Express,” “Knocked Up,” and “Hot Tub Time Machine,” but is likely still best-known for his role as Darryl on the iconic NBC sitcom “The Office,” where he played a warehouse foreman and frequent foil to Steve Carell’s Michael Scott. Since 2013, Robinson has appeared as Pontiac-loving thief Doug Judy on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Caitlin Colvin of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Sally Forster Jones and Erica Mitchell of Compass repped Robinson.