Courteney Cox Sells Sierra Towers Condo to Next Door Neighbor

West Hollywood’s famed Sierra Towers building has just lost a glimmer of its star wattage. Property records reveal Courteney Cox has sold one of two adjoining units she owns in the 31-story building, perhaps the most celebrity-favored high-rise in Los Angeles, for $2.9 million — $400,000 more than what she paid for the place in 2014.

The deal closed in late July, and the buyer is an entity linked to Angelique Soave, an L.A. socialite who is the daughter of Detroit-based waste management mogul Tony Soave. Three years ago, Soave paid Dame Joan Collins $4.4 million for a frilly two-bedroom Sierra Towers condo; that unit happens to be right next door to the one she just acquired from Cox. Presumably Soave will spend another small fortune to have the former Collins and Cox condos, together worth $7.3 million, combined into one supersized pied-à-terre.

Because the 25th-floor flat was never on the market, photos and details are sparse. But tax records say the 1,300 sq. ft., $2.9 million home has just one bedroom and two bathrooms, and is located on the north side of the building, sporting jetliner views of the Hollywood Hills.

Cox continues to own a second unit in the building, this one a two-bedroom configuration right next to the unit she just sold. And the “Friends” superstar still owns her longtime compound on Malibu’s scenic Paradise Cove, which was photographed for One Kings Lane in 2017.

Long the area’s tallest building, Sierra Towers straddles the line between Beverly Hills and WeHo and remains an iconic example of 1960s minimalist architecture on the outside, though many of the building’s current homeowners have updated their units for a more contemporary era. Those residents are provided with a host of amenities that are not limited to a fitness center, 24/7 security and concierge, and a discreet staff who refrain from excessive name-dropping.

Speaking of residents and names, former Sierra Towers homeowners have big-wattage monikers like David Geffen, Sidney Poitier, Elton John, and Cher. Current residents, meanwhile, include everyone from Mary Hart, Burt Sugarman, Sandra Bullock and Adam Sandler to Lily Collins and Kelly Osbourne, from French billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and developer Bruce Makowsky to Twinkie heir Evan Metropoulos and Hong Kong billionaire Karen Lo.