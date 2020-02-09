‘Cougar Town’ Alum Briga Heelan Purrs Into Chic Modern Bungalow on L.A.’s Eastside

The rapidly gentrifying, hipster-approved Eastside neighborhood of Los Angeles has recently attracted a huge swarm of successful showbiz players, many of them relatively young and lured in by the superior real estate bang-for-buck — versus the perilously pricey Westside — as well as for the area’s close proximity to a bevy of trendy shops and man bun-mobbed restaurants.

Critically-acclaimed “Cougar Town” alum Briga Heelan and her “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” writer husband Rene Gube are two of the Hollywood players who’ve been residentially hooked; the couple recently closed on a $1.5 million property in a low-key Eastside neighborhood. For that outlay, they received a mini-compound comprised of two modest structures, both of them newly renovated in a sleekly contemporary style with luxe custom finishes.

The main house is totally obscured from the road, hidden from nosy passersby thanks to tall gates and a taller hedgerow. Beyond the gates lies a cedar shingle-sided bungalow with a wee front porch and an interior with soft neutral colors and a vaulted ceiling. The kitchen, dining and living rooms are “all seamlessly connected,” per the listing, and offer light brown hardwood floors and snazzy features like designer light fixtures and an eat-in kitchen island slathered in black marble.

There are three bedrooms in the approximately 1,500 sq. ft. cottage — the two large guest rooms share an across-the-hall bathroom, while the private master suite sits at the far rear of the structure and is outfitted with a walk-in closet plus a sumptuous bathroom with clawfoot soaking tub, rainfall showerhead, dual vanities and oil-rubbed bronze fixtures.

Though the .12-acre lot isn’t particularly big, the flat yard is fully usable and includes brand-new landscaping — there’s a surprisingly spacious grassy lawn out back, well-spaced evergreen trees for shade and privacy, and a wee decomposed granite motorcourt for off-street parking needs. But best of all, there’s a nearly 500 sq. ft. two-car detached garage that’s currently outfitted as a large bonus room; per the listing, that structure transferred to Heelan and Gube with “approved plans” for a guest house conversion.

Mary Regal and Laura Marchetti of Compass held the listing; Caroline Wolf and Jenna Cooper, also of Compass, repped the buyers.