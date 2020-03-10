Cloris Leachman Lists Topanga Retreat

A comprehensively updated and tastefully appointed, cabin-inspired residence owned by nonagenarian Hollywood icon Cloris Leachman, and tucked into the secluded mountain community of Topanga, Calif., has come to market at $3.4 million. Leachman, who earned an Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show” (1971), and whose turn as the lightly mustachioed Nurse Diesel in Mel Brooks’ 1977 barn burner “High Anxiety” remains an indelible celluloid performance, hopes to more than triple her money on the secluded property that tax records show last transferred almost 10 years ago for $930,000. Listings held by Catherine Campbell at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty show the roughly 4,000-square-foot home sits on a scenic acre of land with four bedrooms and four bathrooms over two floors, plus a third-story loft.

The cavernous combination living and dining room features a beamed, vaulted and skylight-topped exposed-wood cathedral ceiling, and gigantic windows give the room the distinct feel of a deluxe tree house with up-close views into the characteristically crooked branches of the surrounding oak trees. The modern kitchen is high end with bespoke wood cabinets and gray stone countertops finished with an unusual, rusticated edge. There’s a cozy den as well as a separate family room. Bedrooms, which include two master suites, are sprinkled throughout the house, and each has access to a decadently refurbished bathroom, at least two of which are adorned with a crystal chandelier and one of which is unexpectedly ultra-modern with a decidedly minimalist stone, glass and marble shower area.

Unlike many properties of this size and in this price range, Leachman’s completely fenced and gated spread does not have a swimming pool. It does, however, have an outdoor shower and a meditative koi pond, along with a spacious flagstone patio lit by twinkling strands of fairy lights. A swinging bench is picturesquely suspended from the thick, gnarled arm of an ancient oak, and just outside the front door, another flagstone patio sits under a romantic smattering of lanterns hung from overhead tree limbs.

Around the same time Leachman picked up the rustic-luxe residence she now seeks to sell, she shelled out more than $720,000 for a smaller residence in another Topanga neighborhood that occasionally comes available for rent, most recently at nearly $6,000 per month.