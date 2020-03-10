×

Cloris Leachman Lists Topanga Retreat

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
ClorisLeachman_TP_FI
19 View Gallery
Location:
Topanga, Calif.
Price:
$3.4 million
Size:
3,787 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

A comprehensively updated and tastefully appointed, cabin-inspired residence owned by nonagenarian Hollywood icon Cloris Leachman, and tucked into the secluded mountain community of Topanga, Calif., has come to market at $3.4 million. Leachman, who earned an Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show” (1971), and whose turn as the lightly mustachioed Nurse Diesel in Mel Brooks’ 1977 barn burner “High Anxiety” remains an indelible celluloid performance, hopes to more than triple her money on the secluded property that tax records show last transferred almost 10 years ago for $930,000. Listings held by Catherine Campbell at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty show the roughly 4,000-square-foot home sits on a scenic acre of land with four bedrooms and four bathrooms over two floors, plus a third-story loft.

The cavernous combination living and dining room features a beamed, vaulted and skylight-topped exposed-wood cathedral ceiling, and gigantic windows give the room the distinct feel of a deluxe tree house with up-close views into the characteristically crooked branches of the surrounding oak trees. The modern kitchen is high end with bespoke wood cabinets and gray stone countertops finished with an unusual, rusticated edge. There’s a cozy den as well as a separate family room. Bedrooms, which include two master suites, are sprinkled throughout the house, and each has access to a decadently refurbished bathroom, at least two of which are adorned with a crystal chandelier and one of which is unexpectedly ultra-modern with a decidedly minimalist stone, glass and marble shower area.

Unlike many properties of this size and in this price range, Leachman’s completely fenced and gated spread does not have a swimming pool. It does, however, have an outdoor shower and a meditative koi pond, along with a spacious flagstone patio lit by twinkling strands of fairy lights. A swinging bench is picturesquely suspended from the thick, gnarled arm of an ancient oak, and just outside the front door, another flagstone patio sits under a romantic smattering of lanterns hung from overhead tree limbs.

Around the same time Leachman picked up the rustic-luxe residence she now seeks to sell, she shelled out more than $720,000 for a smaller residence in another Topanga neighborhood that occasionally comes available for rent, most recently at nearly $6,000 per month.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Tan France House Los Angeles

    Tan France Picks Up Hollywood Hills Villa

    “Queer Eye” fashion arbiter Tan France, also a co-host on “Next in Fashion,” Netflix’s strikingly similar answer to Bravo’s “Project Runway,” has celebrated his rising reality show success with the ever-so-slightly more than $2.5 million purchase of a 1920s Spanish villa along a winding street above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip. Hidden behind a tall, [...]

  • Cloris Leachman House Topanga

    Cloris Leachman Lists Topanga Retreat

    A comprehensively updated and tastefully appointed, cabin-inspired residence owned by nonagenarian Hollywood icon Cloris Leachman, and tucked into the secluded mountain community of Topanga, Calif., has come to market at $3.4 million. Leachman, who earned an Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show” (1971), and whose turn as the lightly mustachioed Nurse Diesel [...]

  • Diahann Carroll Estate Los Angeles

    Diahann Carroll's Estate Offers a Taste of Old School Hollywood Glam

    This Tuesday, over 150 select items from the estate of the late Hollywood icon Diahann Carroll, who passed away last October after a battle with breast cancer, will be up for auction at Bonhams. Carroll was a multi-talented Tinseltown trailblazer who built a name for herself as an actress, singer and activist and was the [...]

  • Dwyane Wade Mansion

    Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Seek $6.2 Million for Sherman Oaks Mansion

    Having already plunked down close to $18 million on a great big mansion in the celeb-packed Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs, 12-time NBA All Star Dwyane Wade and “Being Mary Jane” actor Gabrielle Union have unsurprisingly hung a $6.2 million asking price on their former home, a Sherman Oaks, Calif., mansion they [...]

  • Spencer Rascoff House Los Angeles

    Zillow's Spencer Rascoff Asks $24 Million for Lavish Brentwood Park Estate

    Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff stepped down as the company’s longtime CEO last year, and the tech tycoon-turned-New York Times bestselling author (“Zillow Talk: Rewriting the Rules of Real Estate”) recently announced the launch of dot.la, his new L.A.-based news coverage startup. So it’s a bit surprising that Rascoff’s main residence, his big estate in the extra-posh [...]

  • Miky Lee House Beverly Hills

    Peek at 'Parasite' Producer Miky Lee's $50 Million Family Compound

    “Parasite” is one of the buzziest box office blockbusters in recent memory, the first and only non-English language film to win the best picture Oscar and one of the most financially successful Korean films ever, having racked up more than $250 million in worldwide receipts. It’s also a uniquely complex picture — part thriller, part [...]

  • Real Estate Second Career

    Haven’t I Seen You Somewhere Before?

    If, on first meeting, your real estate agent looks familiar to you, there’s a good possibility that you’ve actually encountered him or her somewhere before. The real estate business is the number one haven for people fleeing their first career, and it attracts people from all walks of life for myriad reasons. For starters, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad