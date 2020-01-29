×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christopher Lloyd Lists, Quickly Drops Price on Ventura Beach House

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
13 View Gallery
Location:
Ventura, Calif.
Price:
$3.025 million
Size:
(approx.) 1,100 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

A quaint beach front cottage in Ventura, Calif., owned per property records by a trust controlled by “Back to the Future” franchise star Christopher Lloyd and his wife Lisa Lloyd, is now listed at $2.95 million after first coming to market about a week ago at $2.995 million. Listings held by Ron Brand at Compass suggest the property is being offered fully furnished. The Lloyds appear to have made only minor cosmetic changes to the pint-sized property that last changed hands little more than 1.5 years ago for just under $2.2 million.

Dubbed Spindrift and marketed as the “Best Value on the Beach for under $3M!!!” the casually appointed cottage sits cheek to jowl with other multi-million dollar beach homes along a particularly coveted stretch of coastline between Ventura and Carpinteria. Tax records indicate the bantam bungalow measures in at about 1,100 square feet with two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms.

A tiny, gated courtyard entry leads to a the front door that opens to a small, tile-floored foyer and a combination living/dining room finished with bright white walls, pale wood floors and a raised hearth fireplace flanked by built-in storage cabinets. Skylights over the living room ensure the long, slender room is flooded with natural light all day long and French doors in the dining area open the room to a huge, bi-level deck nestled into a tumble of boulders intended to keep the ocean’s high tides at bay. Seemingly unchanged during the Lloyd’s ownership, the U-shaped kitchen has granite counters and backsplashes, exposed wood cabinets and up-to-date stainless steel appliances. One of the bedrooms faces the ocean with an en suite bathroom, the other has direct access to a hall bathroom and a discreet, sky light topped loft is perfect as a quiet reading lounge and/or secluded spot for over-flow guests.

Popular on Variety

The deck outside the living/dining room has of room for al fresco seaside lounging and dining. A built-in fire pit that takes the chill off misty mornings and cool evenings and an elevated section is the perfect spot for ocean, sunset and coastline views. A private set of concrete steps leads down to the beach.

The Lloyds own at least two other properties in the Santa Barbara area, including a modestly sized and stylishly renovated bungalow in Montecito, Calif., they picked up in late 2014 for $800,000 and, as previously reported, set out for sale in mid-January (2020) at not quite $1.7 million. Property records suggest they also own a secluded, single level architectural residence and guesthouse with panoramic ocean and mountain views on about six acres in a gated enclave in the rustic foothills above Santa Barbara that was acquired in 2017 for $2.5 million.

More Dirt

  • Christopher Lloyd House

    Christopher Lloyd Lists, Quickly Drops Price on Ventura Beach House

    A quaint beach front cottage in Ventura, Calif., owned per property records by a trust controlled by “Back to the Future” franchise star Christopher Lloyd and his wife Lisa Lloyd, is now listed at $2.95 million after first coming to market about a week ago at $2.995 million. Listings held by Ron Brand at Compass [...]

  • Lauren London House Sherman Oaks

    Lauren London Buys in Sherman Oaks

    She’s mostly kept a low profile since the March 2019 death of her longtime partner, Grammy-winning rapper-activist Nipsey Hussle, but film and television actor Lauren London recently inked a $1.7 million off-market deal for a fresh residential start in the form of a charming L.A. cottage. The updated Spanish-style structure, originally built in 1949, is [...]

  • Where Celebrities Stay in L.A.

    So Where Do A-Listers Stay When Just Visiting L.A.?

    The famous and infamous buy and sell astronomically expensive homes without breaking a sweat. But what happens when they’re in L.A. temporarily and just need a crash pad? Turns out, the list of required amenities isn’t any shorter when the entertainment industry’s one-percenters are only passing through. “There’s a premium on desirable rentals because there [...]

  • Mamie Gummer House Los Angeles

    Mamie Gummer’s Boho-Chic L.A. Cabin for Sale

    Up and coming actor and showbiz scion Mamie Gummer, daughter of inestimable Tinseltown treasure Meryl Streep, has hoisted an organic modern cabin in the historic Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles up for sale on the open market at close to $1.5 million. Gummer, whose recent TV credits include “True Detective” and “Gods & Heroes,” [...]

  • Christopher Lloyd House Santa Barbara

    Christopher Lloyd Lists Montecito Bungalow

    Christopher Lloyd, probably best known for his role as Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” trilogy, has a modestly sized cottage in fancy-pants Montecito, Calif., up for sale at just under $1.7 million. The three-time Emmy winner, who made his acting debut in the seminal 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” [...]

  • Benny Blanco House Los Angeles

    Benny Blanco Swipes Right on Tinder Founder's $9 Million L.A. Mansion

    An elegant traditional estate conveniently sited in the Hollywood foothills just above the iconic Sunset Strip recently traded hands for nearly $9.2 million. Originally built in the late 1930s, the house was sold by tech tycoon Sean Rad, co-founder of juggernaut dating app Tinder, and acquired by exceptionally prolific songwriter/record producer Benny Blanco. Blanco may [...]

  • Darren Criss House

    Darren Criss Lists Los Angeles Starter House

    Having upgraded late last year to a family-sized home in a celeb-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills — bit more on that in a minute, recently married “Glee” star Darren Criss now has his starter home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for sale at not quite $1.7 million. Purchased a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad