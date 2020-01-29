Christopher Lloyd Lists, Quickly Drops Price on Ventura Beach House

A quaint beach front cottage in Ventura, Calif., owned per property records by a trust controlled by “Back to the Future” franchise star Christopher Lloyd and his wife Lisa Lloyd, is now listed at $2.95 million after first coming to market about a week ago at $2.995 million. Listings held by Ron Brand at Compass suggest the property is being offered fully furnished. The Lloyds appear to have made only minor cosmetic changes to the pint-sized property that last changed hands little more than 1.5 years ago for just under $2.2 million.

Dubbed Spindrift and marketed as the “Best Value on the Beach for under $3M!!!” the casually appointed cottage sits cheek to jowl with other multi-million dollar beach homes along a particularly coveted stretch of coastline between Ventura and Carpinteria. Tax records indicate the bantam bungalow measures in at about 1,100 square feet with two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms.

A tiny, gated courtyard entry leads to a the front door that opens to a small, tile-floored foyer and a combination living/dining room finished with bright white walls, pale wood floors and a raised hearth fireplace flanked by built-in storage cabinets. Skylights over the living room ensure the long, slender room is flooded with natural light all day long and French doors in the dining area open the room to a huge, bi-level deck nestled into a tumble of boulders intended to keep the ocean’s high tides at bay. Seemingly unchanged during the Lloyd’s ownership, the U-shaped kitchen has granite counters and backsplashes, exposed wood cabinets and up-to-date stainless steel appliances. One of the bedrooms faces the ocean with an en suite bathroom, the other has direct access to a hall bathroom and a discreet, sky light topped loft is perfect as a quiet reading lounge and/or secluded spot for over-flow guests.

The deck outside the living/dining room has of room for al fresco seaside lounging and dining. A built-in fire pit that takes the chill off misty mornings and cool evenings and an elevated section is the perfect spot for ocean, sunset and coastline views. A private set of concrete steps leads down to the beach.

The Lloyds own at least two other properties in the Santa Barbara area, including a modestly sized and stylishly renovated bungalow in Montecito, Calif., they picked up in late 2014 for $800,000 and, as previously reported, set out for sale in mid-January (2020) at not quite $1.7 million. Property records suggest they also own a secluded, single level architectural residence and guesthouse with panoramic ocean and mountain views on about six acres in a gated enclave in the rustic foothills above Santa Barbara that was acquired in 2017 for $2.5 million.