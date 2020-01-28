Christopher Lloyd Lists Montecito Bungalow

Christopher Lloyd, probably best known for his role as Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” trilogy, has a modestly sized cottage in fancy-pants Montecito, Calif., up for sale at just under $1.7 million. The three-time Emmy winner, who made his acting debut in the seminal 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” hopes to double his money on the comprehensively updated 1950s Spanish bungalow he scooped up just over five years ago for exactly $800,000.

Listed with Compass agents Ron Brand and Arthur Kalayjian, the pint-sized cottage sits on a slight rise above the street and is mostly hidden behind thick hedging and mature foliage, with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The front door opens informally directly into the living room, which features a vaulted and beamed ceiling, a tiled fireplace and huge picture windows that fill the room with coastal light. A petite dining area off the living room is open to a fairly small but smartly arranged kitchen with high-end appliances, butcher block countertops and eye-catching patterned-tile backsplashes. French doors in the dining area open to a grassy backyard and a detached garage converted to a snazzy media lounge. Sitting atop a series of white-stucco retaining walls, upper-level terrace offers a fire pit and serene, over-the-rooftops sunset and ocean views.

After a 2008 wildfire destroyed an existing home, Lloyd, now in his early 80s, custom-built a sprawling, four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom Tuscan-inspired villa in another part of Montecito that came for sale in early 2012 at nearly $6.5 million and sold later in the same year at $5.1 million. Tax records indicate the veteran actor’s current holdings in the area include a contemporary home in a gated Santa Barbara enclave purchased in 2017 for $2.5 million and a beachfront cottage in Ventura that recently came for sale at just over $3 million.